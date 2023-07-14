Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
58.7%
1 yr return
44.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$434 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.1%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of U.S. companies and other U.S.-traded equity securities. The fund considers U.S.-traded equity securities to include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as securities that are traded in the
U.S. that have been issued by companies established, domiciled or operating in foreign countries. The fund may invest in companies of any size and may invest a portion of its assets in U.S. or non-U.S. issued securities of foreign companies. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that exhibit strong revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow growth characteristics. In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser uses a fundamental research approach to identify innovative companies with favorable prospects for future growth, due to their long-term product differentiation, customer demand, competitive positioning or other differentiating factors. The fund utilizes a variety of traditional and unconventional resources and techniques to identify growth “drivers” for each company and these growth drivers become critical to the ongoing evaluation process. Industry growth dynamics, company competitive positioning, pricing flexibility, and diversified product offerings are evaluated, providing the foundation for further fundamental research to determine the weighting of the fund’s investments. Generally the fund will hold a limited number of securities.
|Period
|VZGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|58.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|0.25%
|1 Yr
|44.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|0.25%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|95.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|74.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|46.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|VZGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-57.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|96.75%
|2021
|-5.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|87.44%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|VZGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VZGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|434 M
|189 K
|222 B
|65.85%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|3509
|85.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|405 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|57.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.09%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|15.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VZGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.87%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|11.15%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|88.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|65.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|67.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|63.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|63.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VZGRX % Rank
|Technology
|44.14%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|10.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|30.48%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|1.39%
|Communication Services
|11.05%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|44.43%
|Healthcare
|9.94%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|76.80%
|Financial Services
|3.41%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|93.44%
|Industrials
|0.98%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|92.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|75.08%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|88.28%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|82.79%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|95.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|89.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VZGRX % Rank
|US
|86.53%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|88.03%
|Non US
|13.34%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|5.90%
|VZGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|50.58%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|51.03%
|VZGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VZGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VZGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|70.90%
|VZGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VZGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|67.78%
|VZGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|VZGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VZGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.90%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|84.51%
|VZGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2004
18.28
18.3%
Leslie Tubbs, CFA, CIC. Ms. Tubbs joined Zevenbergen in 1994 and has served as Portfolio Manager and Analyst since 2004. after working for eight years in commercial lending, credit analysis, marketing, administration and senior-level management at Key Bank of Washington. In addition to her primary responsibilities as a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst with specific sector responsibilities, she also oversees financial management of the firm. She holds a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington with a concentration in Finance. Ms. Tubbs is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. She is currently a finance committee member for the national fraternity of Delta Delta Delta and its House Corporation and also served as a finance committee member for the national Delta Delta Delta Foundation from 2012 to 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2004
18.28
18.3%
Ms. Zevenbergen established ZCI in 1987, creating a responsive, research-focused investment firm. Prior to founding the ZCI, she was a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Rainier National Bank for six years. She was responsible for supervising trust assets for individuals and organizations with diverse investment goals and varying constraints. Currently, Ms. Zevenbergen oversees the firm’s investment policy and portfolio management decisions, maintaining a strong commitment to original research. She graduated from the University of Washington, earning a BA in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance, is a CFA charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. Ms. Zevenbergen serves as an Independent Trustee of the Smead Funds Trust. Furthermore, she serves on the Seattle Pacific Foundation Board of Directors as chair of the Investment Committee, and is a member of the University of Washington Foster School of Business Advisory Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2004
18.28
18.3%
Ms. de Boutray joined Zevenbergen in 1992 and has served as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst since 2004. Her lengthy career in the financial industry includes positions as Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst and Trust Officer for First Interstate Bank, as well as Portfolio Manager and Director of Marketing for M.T. Associates Investment Council. Ms. de Boutray has spent much time abroad, living in both France and Canada, which provides valuable international perspective to the investment process. As a Portfolio Manager, she helps define ZCI’s investment policy and has responsibility for selecting equity holdings. Ms. de Boutray received a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington and a MBA from the University of Puget Sound. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. Ms. de Boutray serves on the Department of Finance Advisory Board at Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics, and the HR and Benefits Committee of the Washington Athletic Club Board of Governors. In addition, she is a member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Advisory Board and an associate member of the Finance Committee of the ARCS Foundation, Inc. (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Mr. Zackery joined ZCI in 2011. In his current capacity, he serves as Portfolio Manager of Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund. Prior responsibilities at ZCI have included operations and client service. Before joining ZCI, Mr. Zackery worked as a Credit Analyst for Banner Bank, where he evaluated the creditworthiness of existing and prospective bank clients. He graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Business Administration, finance concentration, and minor in economics from Western Washington University, where he was a Presidential Scholar. He currently serves as an advisory board member to the Western Washington University College of Business and Economics Investment Management and Scholarship Endowment Fund. Mr. Zackery is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Joseph Dennison, CFA. Mr. Dennison joined Zevenbergen in 2011 and serves as Portfolio Manager of Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund. He has worked in investment management since 2011. In his current capacity, he supports portfolio managers with active recommendations on security selection and portfolio construction through original research, which includes financial statement analysis, forecasting, and management assessments. Prior responsibilities at ZCI have included assistance in trading, settlement, client service and research. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Dennison worked for Seattle’s largest public defender, as well as serving as Grant Awards & Investment Associate for Anduin Foundation. In his role with The Defender Association, Mr. Dennison was a primary source of communication with clients, specializing in conflict resolution, scheduling, and case assignment. For Anduin, Mr. Dennison was responsible for researching and contacting potential grant recipients, as well as assisting in determining long-term gifting and investment strategies. He received his BA in Political Science from Yale University. Mr. Dennison is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Seattle.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
