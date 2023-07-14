Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund

mutual fund
VZGRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$41.04 -0.27 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SCATX) Primary A (SAGAX) Retirement (VZGRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund

VZGRX | Fund

$41.04

$434 M

0.00%

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

58.7%

1 yr return

44.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$434 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VZGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 58.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Oct 20, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Leslie Tubbs

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of U.S. companies and other U.S.-traded equity securities. The fund considers U.S.-traded equity securities to include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as securities that are traded in the

U.S. that have been issued by companies established, domiciled or operating in foreign countries. The fund may invest in companies of any size and may invest a portion of its assets in U.S. or non-U.S. issued securities of foreign companies. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that exhibit strong revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow growth characteristics. In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser uses a fundamental research approach to identify innovative companies with favorable prospects for future growth, due to their long-term product differentiation, customer demand, competitive positioning or other differentiating factors. The fund utilizes a variety of traditional and unconventional resources and techniques to identify growth “drivers” for each company and these growth drivers become critical to the ongoing evaluation process. Industry growth dynamics, company competitive positioning, pricing flexibility, and diversified product offerings are evaluated, providing the foundation for further fundamental research to determine the weighting of the fund’s investments. Generally the fund will hold a limited number of securities.

Read More

VZGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VZGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 58.7% -41.7% 64.0% 0.25%
1 Yr 44.8% -46.2% 77.9% 0.25%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 95.35%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 74.27%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 46.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VZGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.0% -85.9% 81.6% 96.75%
2021 -5.0% -31.0% 26.7% 87.44%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VZGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 58.7% -41.7% 64.0% 0.25%
1 Yr 44.8% -46.2% 77.9% 0.25%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 95.22%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 71.73%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 43.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VZGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.0% -85.9% 81.6% 96.75%
2021 -5.0% -31.0% 26.7% 87.44%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VZGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VZGRX Category Low Category High VZGRX % Rank
Net Assets 434 M 189 K 222 B 65.85%
Number of Holdings 36 2 3509 85.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 405 M -1.37 M 104 B 57.70%
Weighting of Top 10 55.09% 11.4% 116.5% 15.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 12.27%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 6.74%
  3. MercadoLibre Inc 6.44%
  4. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 5.59%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.49%
  6. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 4.48%
  7. RingCentral Inc Class A 3.99%
  8. Airbnb Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.77%
  9. Okta Inc Class A 3.72%
  10. Zillow Group Inc C 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VZGRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 50.26% 104.50% 11.15%
Cash 		0.13% -10.83% 49.73% 88.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 63.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VZGRX % Rank
Technology 		44.14% 0.00% 65.70% 10.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		30.48% 0.00% 62.57% 1.39%
Communication Services 		11.05% 0.00% 66.40% 44.43%
Healthcare 		9.94% 0.00% 39.76% 76.80%
Financial Services 		3.41% 0.00% 43.06% 93.44%
Industrials 		0.98% 0.00% 30.65% 92.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 75.08%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 88.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 82.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 95.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 89.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VZGRX % Rank
US 		86.53% 34.69% 100.00% 88.03%
Non US 		13.34% 0.00% 54.22% 5.90%

VZGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VZGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 20.29% 50.58%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.50% 88.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 51.03%

Sales Fees

VZGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VZGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VZGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 316.74% 70.90%

VZGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VZGRX Category Low Category High VZGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 67.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VZGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VZGRX Category Low Category High VZGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.90% -6.13% 1.75% 84.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VZGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VZGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Leslie Tubbs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2004

18.28

18.3%

Leslie Tubbs, CFA, CIC. Ms. Tubbs joined Zevenbergen in 1994 and has served as Portfolio Manager and Analyst since 2004. after working for eight years in commercial lending, credit analysis, marketing, administration and senior-level management at Key Bank of Washington. In addition to her primary responsibilities as a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst with specific sector responsibilities, she also oversees financial management of the firm. She holds a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington with a concentration in Finance. Ms. Tubbs is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. She is currently a finance committee member for the national fraternity of Delta Delta Delta and its House Corporation and also served as a finance committee member for the national Delta Delta Delta Foundation from 2012 to 2018.

Nancy Zevenbergen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2004

18.28

18.3%

Ms. Zevenbergen established ZCI in 1987, creating a responsive, research-focused investment firm. Prior to founding the ZCI, she was a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Rainier National Bank for six years. She was responsible for supervising trust assets for individuals and organizations with diverse investment goals and varying constraints. Currently, Ms. Zevenbergen oversees the firm’s investment policy and portfolio management decisions, maintaining a strong commitment to original research. She graduated from the University of Washington, earning a BA in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance, is a CFA charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. Ms. Zevenbergen serves as an Independent Trustee of the Smead Funds Trust. Furthermore, she serves on the Seattle Pacific Foundation Board of Directors as chair of the Investment Committee, and is a member of the University of Washington Foster School of Business Advisory Board.

Brooke de Boutray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2004

18.28

18.3%

Ms. de Boutray joined Zevenbergen in 1992 and has served as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst since 2004. Her lengthy career in the financial industry includes positions as Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst and Trust Officer for First Interstate Bank, as well as Portfolio Manager and Director of Marketing for M.T. Associates Investment Council. Ms. de Boutray has spent much time abroad, living in both France and Canada, which provides valuable international perspective to the investment process. As a Portfolio Manager, she helps define ZCI’s investment policy and has responsibility for selecting equity holdings. Ms. de Boutray received a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington and a MBA from the University of Puget Sound. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle. Ms. de Boutray serves on the Department of Finance Advisory Board at Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics, and the HR and Benefits Committee of the Washington Athletic Club Board of Governors. In addition, she is a member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Advisory Board and an associate member of the Finance Committee of the ARCS Foundation, Inc. (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists).

Anthony Zackery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Mr. Zackery joined ZCI in 2011. In his current capacity, he serves as Portfolio Manager of Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund. Prior responsibilities at ZCI have included operations and client service. Before joining ZCI, Mr. Zackery worked as a Credit Analyst for Banner Bank, where he evaluated the creditworthiness of existing and prospective bank clients. He graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Business Administration, finance concentration, and minor in economics from Western Washington University, where he was a Presidential Scholar. He currently serves as an advisory board member to the Western Washington University College of Business and Economics Investment Management and Scholarship Endowment Fund. Mr. Zackery is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Seattle.

Joseph Dennison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Joseph Dennison, CFA. Mr. Dennison joined Zevenbergen in 2011 and serves as Portfolio Manager of Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund. He has worked in investment management since 2011. In his current capacity, he supports portfolio managers with active recommendations on security selection and portfolio construction through original research, which includes financial statement analysis, forecasting, and management assessments. Prior responsibilities at ZCI have included assistance in trading, settlement, client service and research. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Dennison worked for Seattle’s largest public defender, as well as serving as Grant Awards & Investment Associate for Anduin Foundation.  In his role with The Defender Association, Mr. Dennison was a primary source of communication with clients, specializing in conflict resolution, scheduling, and case assignment.  For Anduin, Mr. Dennison was responsible for researching and contacting potential grant recipients, as well as assisting in determining long-term gifting and investment strategies.  He received his BA in Political Science from Yale University.  Mr. Dennison is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Seattle.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

