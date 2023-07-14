Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of U.S. companies and other U.S.-traded equity securities. The fund considers U.S.-traded equity securities to include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as securities that are traded in the

U.S. that have been issued by companies established, domiciled or operating in foreign countries. The fund may invest in companies of any size and may invest a portion of its assets in U.S. or non-U.S. issued securities of foreign companies. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that exhibit strong revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow growth characteristics. In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser uses a fundamental research approach to identify innovative companies with favorable prospects for future growth, due to their long-term product differentiation, customer demand, competitive positioning or other differentiating factors. The fund utilizes a variety of traditional and unconventional resources and techniques to identify growth “drivers” for each company and these growth drivers become critical to the ongoing evaluation process. Industry growth dynamics, company competitive positioning, pricing flexibility, and diversified product offerings are evaluated, providing the foundation for further fundamental research to determine the weighting of the fund’s investments. Generally the fund will hold a limited number of securities.