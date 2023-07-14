The Fund invests mainly in large- and mid-capitalization companies whose stocks are considered by an advisor to be undervalued. Undervalued stocks are generally those that are out of favor with investors and that the advisor believes are trading at prices that are below average in relation to measures such as earnings and book value. These stocks often have above-average dividend yields. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.