Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.6%
1 yr return
8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$55 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 0.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|VWNFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VWNFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55 B
|1 M
|151 B
|2.97%
|Number of Holdings
|182
|2
|1727
|11.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|3.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.25%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|81.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VWNFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.11%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|81.44%
|Cash
|3.89%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|16.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|90.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|90.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|90.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|90.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VWNFX % Rank
|Technology
|19.96%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|6.68%
|Financial Services
|18.48%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|59.90%
|Healthcare
|17.32%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|53.55%
|Industrials
|9.38%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|75.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.49%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|19.22%
|Communication Services
|7.89%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|18.73%
|Consumer Defense
|6.74%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|72.36%
|Energy
|6.11%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|72.69%
|Basic Materials
|2.04%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|75.66%
|Real Estate
|1.87%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|63.70%
|Utilities
|1.72%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|82.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VWNFX % Rank
|US
|86.67%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|80.62%
|Non US
|9.44%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|21.10%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2016
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2007
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2006
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2005
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2003
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2002
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2001
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2001
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2000
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2000
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 1999
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1999
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1998
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 1998
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1997
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1997
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1996
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1996
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 1995
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2003
18.48
18.5%
George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 08, 2007
15.4
15.4%
Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 13, 2010
12.39
12.4%
Lewis A. Sanders, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Sanders Capital, LLC. He has worked in investment management since 1968; has managed investment portfolios since 1981; has been with Sanders since 2009; and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since 2010. Education: B.S., Columbia University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 13, 2010
12.39
12.4%
Mahedy was named Co-CIO -- US Value equities in 2003. He continues to serve as director of research -- US Value Equities, a position he has held since 2001. Previously, he was a senior research analyst in Bernsteins institutional research and brokerage unit, covering the domestic and international energy industry from 1995 to 2001. He has been with Sanders since 2009; and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since 2010. Mahedy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Education: B.S. and M.B.A., New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2019
3.4
3.4%
Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2019
2.46
2.5%
Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2019
2.46
2.5%
Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
