Trending ETFs

Vanguard Windsor™ II Fund

mutual fund
VWNAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$73.82 -0.26 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (VWNFX) Primary Inst (VWNAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Windsor™ II Fund

VWNAX | Fund

$73.82

$55 B

1.63%

$1.20

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$55 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$74.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Windsor™ II Fund

VWNAX | Fund

$73.82

$55 B

1.63%

$1.20

0.26%

VWNAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Windsor™ II Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    May 14, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Davis

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in large- and mid-capitalization companies whose stocks are considered by an advisor to be undervalued. Undervalued stocks are generally those that are out of favor with investors and that the advisor believes are trading at prices that are below average in relation to measures such as earnings and book value. These stocks often have above-average dividend yields. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.
Read More

VWNAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -13.6% 215.2% 8.19%
1 Yr 8.3% -58.6% 197.5% 23.66%
3 Yr 7.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 44.66%
5 Yr 1.7%* -15.4% 29.3% 40.67%
10 Yr 1.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 51.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -65.1% 22.3% 89.35%
2021 9.2% -25.3% 25.5% 36.84%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.27%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 67.30%
2018 -3.8% -9.4% 3.1% 61.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -13.6% 215.2% 7.45%
1 Yr 8.3% -58.6% 197.5% 20.67%
3 Yr 7.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 44.64%
5 Yr 1.7%* -15.2% 31.9% 47.61%
10 Yr 1.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 83.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -65.1% 22.3% 89.35%
2021 9.2% -25.3% 25.5% 36.93%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.27%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 67.40%
2018 -3.8% -8.9% 3.3% 77.84%

NAV & Total Return History

VWNAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VWNAX Category Low Category High VWNAX % Rank
Net Assets 55 B 1 M 151 B 2.88%
Number of Holdings 182 2 1727 11.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 3.28%
Weighting of Top 10 21.25% 5.0% 99.2% 81.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.10%
  2. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  3. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  4. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  5. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  6. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VWNAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.11% 28.02% 125.26% 81.28%
Cash 		3.89% -88.20% 71.98% 16.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 49.34%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 45.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 46.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 47.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VWNAX % Rank
Technology 		19.96% 0.00% 54.02% 6.60%
Financial Services 		18.48% 0.00% 58.05% 59.74%
Healthcare 		17.32% 0.00% 30.08% 53.47%
Industrials 		9.38% 0.00% 42.76% 74.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.49% 0.00% 22.74% 19.14%
Communication Services 		7.89% 0.00% 26.58% 18.65%
Consumer Defense 		6.74% 0.00% 34.10% 72.11%
Energy 		6.11% 0.00% 54.00% 72.61%
Basic Materials 		2.04% 0.00% 21.69% 75.58%
Real Estate 		1.87% 0.00% 90.54% 63.61%
Utilities 		1.72% 0.00% 27.04% 81.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VWNAX % Rank
US 		86.67% 24.51% 121.23% 80.54%
Non US 		9.44% 0.00% 41.42% 21.02%

VWNAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.04% 45.41% 95.30%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.50% 6.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 488.00% 20.91%

VWNAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VWNAX Category Low Category High VWNAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.63% 0.00% 41.90% 78.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VWNAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VWNAX Category Low Category High VWNAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -1.51% 4.28% 57.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VWNAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VWNAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2003

18.48

18.5%

George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.

Andrew Lacey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 08, 2007

15.4

15.4%

Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.

Lewis Sanders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 13, 2010

12.39

12.4%

Lewis A. Sanders, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Sanders Capital, LLC. He has worked in investment management since 1968; has managed investment portfolios since 1981; has been with Sanders since 2009; and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since 2010. Education: B.S., Columbia University

John Mahedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 13, 2010

12.39

12.4%

Mahedy was named Co-CIO -- US Value equities in 2003. He continues to serve as director of research -- US Value Equities, a position he has held since 2001. Previously, he was a senior research analyst in Bernsteins institutional research and brokerage unit, covering the domestic and international energy industry from 1995 to 2001. He has been with Sanders since 2009; and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since 2010. Mahedy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Education: B.S. and M.B.A., New York University.

Ronald Temple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.

Scott McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2019

3.4

3.4%

Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.

Howard Gleicher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).

Gregory Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Henry Seiden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

