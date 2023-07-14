The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. Generally, mid-cap companies will include companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, range from the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the Russell Midcap ® Index to the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Midcap ® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap ® Index was approximately $195.13 million to $67.80 billion. The subadvisers use value-oriented investment approaches to identify companies in which to invest the Fund’s assets. Generally, the subadvisers select stocks that they believe meet one or more of the following criteria: (1) are undervalued relative to other securities in the same industry or market, (2) exhibit good or improving fundamentals, or (3) exhibit an identifiable catalyst (e.g., an event or company report that significantly affects the price of a security, such as an earnings report, new product launch, new legislation, or lawsuit) that could close the gap between market value and fair value over the next one to two years. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, which are instruments issued by a bank that represent an interest in a foreign issuer’s securities. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.