Mutual of America Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
MAMVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.33 -0.14 -0.85%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (MAMVX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mutual of America Mid Cap Value Fund

MAMVX | Fund

$16.33

$135 M

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$135 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.84%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MAMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    7335872
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rich

Fund Description

MAMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -10.8% 26.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -29.4% 26.4% 24.44%
3 Yr N/A* -14.4% 93.1% 24.81%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 42.0% 20.52%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% 46.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% N/A
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.1% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -29.4% 36.6% 22.65%
3 Yr N/A* -14.4% 93.1% 22.49%
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.0% 20.00%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% 44.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MAMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAMVX Category Low Category High MAMVX % Rank
Net Assets 135 M 504 K 30.4 B 82.17%
Number of Holdings 92 9 2354 45.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.7 M 129 K 9.16 B 81.35%
Weighting of Top 10 22.50% 5.3% 99.9% 43.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Crown Holdings Inc 3.24%
  2. Trane Technologies PLC 2.72%
  3. Baker Hughes Co Class A 2.69%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 2.65%
  5. Packaging Corp of America 2.50%
  6. Ameriprise Financial Inc 2.40%
  7. Builders FirstSource Inc 2.37%
  8. DXC Technology Co Registered Shs When Issued 2.22%
  9. Euronet Worldwide Inc 2.16%
  10. Carlisle Companies Inc 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAMVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.97% 85.69% 100.65% 84.20%
Cash 		4.03% -0.65% 14.30% 15.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 2.07%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 3.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 3.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAMVX % Rank
Industrials 		17.03% 0.00% 29.02% 41.71%
Financial Services 		14.14% 0.00% 60.11% 87.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.24% 0.00% 29.62% 49.48%
Technology 		9.96% 0.00% 30.07% 43.26%
Real Estate 		9.64% 0.00% 40.74% 24.61%
Healthcare 		9.31% 0.00% 32.47% 45.34%
Utilities 		8.36% 0.00% 24.69% 23.58%
Energy 		7.95% 0.00% 29.17% 34.72%
Basic Materials 		7.94% 0.00% 23.88% 18.65%
Consumer Defense 		2.39% 0.00% 33.79% 88.86%
Communication Services 		2.04% 0.00% 19.80% 55.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAMVX % Rank
US 		95.97% 55.79% 100.30% 35.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 91.71%

MAMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 16.27% 83.02%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.20% 19.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.84% 0.00% 227.00% 17.38%

MAMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAMVX Category Low Category High MAMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.88% 39.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAMVX Category Low Category High MAMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.84% 4.73% 14.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MAMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

President and Chief Equity Strategist of the Mutual of America Capital Management, joined the Adviser in February 2004, and has approximately 28 years of experience selecting securities for, and managing, equity portfolios. Mr. Rich has managed the mid cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2014, and the small cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

