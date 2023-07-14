Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|MAMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|24.44%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|24.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|20.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|46.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|MAMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|22.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|22.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|20.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|44.28%
* Annualized
|MAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|135 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|82.17%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|9
|2354
|45.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.7 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|81.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.50%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|43.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.97%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|84.20%
|Cash
|4.03%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|15.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|2.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|3.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|3.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAMVX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.03%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|41.71%
|Financial Services
|14.14%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|87.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.24%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|49.48%
|Technology
|9.96%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|43.26%
|Real Estate
|9.64%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|24.61%
|Healthcare
|9.31%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|45.34%
|Utilities
|8.36%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|23.58%
|Energy
|7.95%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|34.72%
|Basic Materials
|7.94%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|18.65%
|Consumer Defense
|2.39%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|88.86%
|Communication Services
|2.04%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|55.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAMVX % Rank
|US
|95.97%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|35.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|91.71%
|MAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|83.02%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|19.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.84%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|17.38%
|MAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|39.18%
|MAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|14.06%
|MAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
President and Chief Equity Strategist of the Mutual of America Capital Management, joined the Adviser in February 2004, and has approximately 28 years of experience selecting securities for, and managing, equity portfolios. Mr. Rich has managed the mid cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2014, and the small cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
