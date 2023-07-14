The Fund invests primarily in a combination of underlying funds, which are actively managed funds or passively managed funds (index funds), including exchange-traded funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds invest in U.S. stocks, international stocks, U.S. bonds, and other debt instruments and the Fund uses an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expecting to retire around the year 2050. The Fund's current approximate target investment allocation (expressed as a percentage of its net assets) (“Target Allocation”) among the Underlying Funds is as follows: 91% in equity securities and 9% in debt instruments. Although this is the Target Allocation, the actual allocation of the Fund's assets may deviate from the percentages shown. The allocation of the Fund’s assets between Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser and Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser will vary over time, although the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) currently expects to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 10% of the Fund’s assets, and as much as 85%, in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Fund. The Target Allocation is measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to equity securities and debt instruments will vary from the Target Allocation if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategy. The Fund may periodically deviate from the Target Allocation based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations fall within the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocation. The Sub-Adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Fund, to achieve its investment objective, or to take advantage of particular opportunities. The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which include stocks, bonds, and cash and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include, but are not limited to, real estate, commodities, and floating rate loans. Equity securities in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks (may be growth oriented, value oriented, or a blend); emerging market securities; domestic and international real estate stocks, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and natural resource/commodity securities. Debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international (including emerging markets) intermediate, long-term and short-term bonds; high-yield bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” floating rate loans; and Treasury inflation protected securities. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded notes. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), to make tactical asset allocations, as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, to seek to minimize risk, and to assist in managing cash. The Fund is structured and managed around a specific target retirement or financial goal date of 2050 ( “Target Date”). The Target Date is the approximate year that an investor in the Fund would plan to make withdrawals from the Fund for retirement or other financial goals. The chart below shows the glide path and illustrates how the target allocations to equity securities and debt instruments will change over time. Generally, the Fund's glide path will transition to the target asset allocation illustrated below on an annual basis and become more conservative as the Fund approaches the Target Date. As the Fund approaches its Target Date in 2050, the Fund's Target Allocation is anticipated to be the same as that of Voya Target In-Retirement Fund, which is equal to approximately 35% equity securities and 65% debt instruments. As the Fund's Target Allocation migrates toward that of Voya Target In-Retirement Fund by the Target Date, it is anticipated that the Fund would be merged with and into the Voya Target In-Retirement Fund. The Voya Target In-Retirement Fund is for those investors who are retired, nearing retirement or in need of making withdrawals from their portfolio soon. In summary, the Fund is designed for an investor who plans to withdraw the value of the investor's investments in the Fund gradually on or after the Target Date. The mix of investments in the Fund's Target Allocation will change over time and seek to reduce investment risk as the Fund approaches its Target Date. The Fund will be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. The Target Allocation may be changed at any time by the Sub-Adviser.