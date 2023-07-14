Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Target Retirement 2050 Fund

VRRMX | Fund

$12.62

$46.8 M

1.40%

$0.18

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$46.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 110.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VRRMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Target Retirement 2050 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a combination of underlying funds, which are actively managed funds or passively managed funds (index funds), including exchange-traded funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds invest in U.S. stocks, international stocks, U.S. bonds, and other debt instruments and the Fund uses an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expecting to retire around the year 2050. The Fund's current approximate target investment allocation (expressed as a percentage of its net assets) (“Target Allocation”) among the Underlying Funds is as follows: 91% in equity securities and 9% in debt instruments. Although this is the Target Allocation, the actual allocation of the Fund's assets may deviate from the percentages shown.The allocation of the Fund’s assets between Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser and Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser will vary over time, although the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) currently expects to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 10% of the Fund’s assets, and as much as 85%, in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Fund.The Target Allocation is measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to equity securities and debt instruments will vary from the Target Allocation if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategy. The Fund may periodically deviate from the Target Allocation based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations fall within the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocation. The Sub-Adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Fund, to achieve its investment objective, or to take advantage of particular opportunities.The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which include stocks, bonds, and cash and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include, but are not limited to, real estate, commodities, and floating rate loans.Equity securities in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks (may be growth oriented, value oriented, or a blend); emerging market securities; domestic and international real estate stocks, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and natural resource/commodity securities.Debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international (including emerging markets) intermediate, long-term and short-term bonds; high-yield bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds;”floating rate loans; and Treasury inflation protected securities.The Fund may invest in exchange-traded notes.The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), to make tactical asset allocations, as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, to seek to minimize risk, and to assist in managing cash.The Fund is structured and managed around a specific target retirement or financial goal date of 2050 (“Target Date”). The Target Date is the approximate year that an investor in the Fund would plan to make withdrawals from the Fund for retirement or other financial goals. The chart below shows the glide path and illustrates how the target allocations to equity securities and debt instruments will change over time. Generally, the Fund's glide path will transition to the target asset allocation illustrated below on an annual basis and become more conservative as the Fund approaches the Target Date. As the Fund approaches its Target Date in 2050, the Fund's Target Allocation is anticipated to be the same as that of Voya Target In-Retirement Fund, which is equal to approximately 35% equity securities and 65% debt instruments.As the Fund's Target Allocation migrates toward that of Voya Target In-Retirement Fund by the Target Date, it is anticipated that the Fund would be merged with and into the Voya Target In-Retirement Fund. The Voya Target In-Retirement Fund is for those investors who are retired, nearing retirement or in need of making withdrawals from their portfolio soon.In summary, the Fund is designed for an investor who plans to withdraw the value of the investor's investments in the Fund gradually on or after the Target Date. The mix of investments in the Fund's Target Allocation will change over time and seek to reduce investment risk as the Fund approaches its Target Date.The Fund will be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. The Target Allocation may be changed at any time by the Sub-Adviser.
Read More

VRRMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VRRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% 7.9% 15.5% 40.89%
1 Yr 8.3% -53.5% 17.1% 48.28%
3 Yr 0.1%* -21.9% 10.0% 68.11%
5 Yr -0.5%* -13.4% 5.7% 51.19%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VRRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -67.5% -10.4% 50.24%
2021 -0.7% -4.0% 9.7% 96.91%
2020 4.7% 1.3% 4.9% 15.85%
2019 4.4% 1.8% 5.4% 50.84%
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VRRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% 7.9% 15.5% 40.89%
1 Yr 8.3% -53.5% 17.1% 48.28%
3 Yr 0.1%* -21.9% 10.0% 68.11%
5 Yr -0.5%* -13.4% 5.7% 58.33%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VRRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -67.5% -10.4% 50.24%
2021 -0.7% -4.0% 9.7% 96.91%
2020 4.7% 1.3% 4.9% 15.85%
2019 4.4% 1.8% 5.4% 50.84%
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VRRMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VRRMX Category Low Category High VRRMX % Rank
Net Assets 46.8 M 1.5 M 50.8 B 77.88%
Number of Holdings 12 4 560 77.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.9 M 606 K 50.2 B 77.88%
Weighting of Top 10 97.92% 38.4% 100.0% 31.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Instl 53.51%
  2. Voya Multi-Manager International Eq P3 6.05%
  3. Voya Multi-Manager Intl Factors P3 5.19%
  4. Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Mkts Eq P3 4.06%
  5. TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Idx Inst 3.95%
  6. Voya Intermediate Bond P3 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VRRMX % Rank
Stocks 		92.24% 0.00% 96.93% 23.56%
Bonds 		6.16% 0.89% 73.19% 64.42%
Cash 		1.49% -6.28% 23.99% 76.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 0.93% 62.50%
Other 		0.04% -1.07% 18.05% 67.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 0.36% 61.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRRMX % Rank
Technology 		20.42% 14.07% 24.11% 22.33%
Financial Services 		14.30% 12.80% 18.83% 75.24%
Healthcare 		12.24% 10.42% 14.66% 65.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.35% 8.06% 13.35% 44.17%
Industrials 		10.51% 9.14% 12.45% 50.49%
Communication Services 		8.00% 5.69% 10.23% 14.56%
Consumer Defense 		7.03% 4.68% 11.06% 33.50%
Basic Materials 		4.79% 3.22% 6.86% 52.43%
Energy 		4.61% 2.33% 6.54% 38.83%
Real Estate 		3.66% 1.86% 10.17% 60.68%
Utilities 		3.08% 1.90% 8.12% 16.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRRMX % Rank
US 		61.51% 0.00% 71.21% 23.08%
Non US 		30.73% 0.00% 46.21% 55.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRRMX % Rank
Government 		56.63% 4.51% 74.03% 4.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.24% 5.30% 89.12% 77.40%
Securitized 		12.92% 0.00% 32.00% 39.90%
Corporate 		9.81% 0.46% 40.61% 75.96%
Derivative 		0.39% 0.00% 23.35% 35.58%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 3.03% 82.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRRMX % Rank
US 		5.93% 0.76% 47.10% 57.69%
Non US 		0.23% 0.00% 26.09% 80.77%

VRRMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VRRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 43.52% 27.36%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 0.91% 53.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 86.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

VRRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VRRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VRRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 110.00% 1.00% 110.00% 100.00%

VRRMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VRRMX Category Low Category High VRRMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.40% 0.00% 1.63% 97.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VRRMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VRRMX Category Low Category High VRRMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -0.36% 11.75% 85.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VRRMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VRRMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2012

9.45

9.5%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.09 5.75 2.41

