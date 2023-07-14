Principal Investment Strategies

Diversified across equity and fixed income securities, the fund’s tactical allocation approach seeks to generate a combination of capital appreciation and income. For the fund’s U.S. equity allocation, the subadviser invests in a select group of large market capitalization growth companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk, and to be able to grow over market cycles. For the fund’s non-U.S. equity exposure, the subadviser’s investment strategy emphasizes companies that the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles.. For the fixed income allocation, the subadviser employs a time-tested approach of active sector rotation, extensive credit research, and disciplined risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across the fixed income markets.

The fund invests in U.S. equity, non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities using a tactical allocation approach. Generally, the following percentages apply: 25% to 60% invested in U.S. equity securities, 5% to 30% invested in non-U.S. equity securities and 35% to 60% invested in fixed income securities. The equity allocation is invested in common, preferred, and ADR securities. The fixed income allocation may be invested in all sectors of fixed income securities, including high-yield (“junk bonds”), bank loans (which are generally floating rate), mortgage-backed and asset-backed, government, corporate, and municipal debt obligations. Normally, the fund’s fixed income allocation has a dollar-weighted average duration of between two and eight years. The fund may invest in both U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) securities, including those of issuers in emerging market countries, and may invest in issuers of any size. Allocation percentages are measured at time of purchase.