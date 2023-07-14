Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$674 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 1.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|POICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|1.36%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|18.81%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|89.82%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|33.44%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|46.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|POICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|99.59%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|87.23%
|2020
|8.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|0.75%
|2019
|5.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|0.30%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|49.22%
|Period
|POICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|1.36%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|18.49%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|89.87%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|40.46%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|83.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|POICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|99.59%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|87.23%
|2020
|8.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|0.75%
|2019
|5.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|0.30%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|75.86%
|POICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|674 M
|658 K
|207 B
|60.98%
|Number of Holdings
|588
|2
|15351
|21.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|218 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|63.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.50%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|65.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POICX % Rank
|Stocks
|66.33%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|10.22%
|Bonds
|30.87%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|68.80%
|Cash
|2.72%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|64.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|46.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|92.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|97.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POICX % Rank
|Technology
|36.80%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|1.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.36%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|0.55%
|Financial Services
|12.25%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|82.10%
|Communication Services
|8.19%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|31.69%
|Industrials
|7.88%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|86.20%
|Consumer Defense
|6.13%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|71.45%
|Healthcare
|6.09%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|92.76%
|Real Estate
|1.40%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|86.61%
|Basic Materials
|1.26%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|90.57%
|Energy
|0.63%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|91.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|99.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POICX % Rank
|US
|51.04%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|40.87%
|Non US
|15.29%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|36.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POICX % Rank
|Corporate
|39.12%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|33.65%
|Securitized
|35.21%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|6.54%
|Government
|14.89%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|76.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.64%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|64.31%
|Municipal
|2.13%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|8.31%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|36.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POICX % Rank
|US
|27.72%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|61.17%
|Non US
|3.15%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|59.40%
|POICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.88%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|8.06%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|67.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.41%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|57.59%
|POICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|92.93%
|POICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|53.09%
|POICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|96.77%
|POICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|POICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|96.66%
|POICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2011
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2009
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2011
10.45
10.5%
Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 07, 2016
5.73
5.7%
Doug Foreman, CFA , is CIO since 2014, playing a leadership role in Kayne’s equity investment operations. Before joining Kayne in 2011, he was director of equities at HighMark Capital Management (2009 to 2011). Prior to HighMark, Mr. Foreman was retired for two years (2007 to 2008) and was group managing director and chief investment officer of U.S. equities at Trust Company of the West (TCW)(1994 – 2006). He earned a B.S. in marine engineering from The U.S. Naval Academy and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from Harvard University. Mr. Foreman is a CFA holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Hyung Kim is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst with approximately 16 years of research experience. Before joining KAR in 2017, Mr. Kim worked as an International Equity Analyst for Advisory Research Inc. for seven years and as a Portfolio Manager on their Global Value strategy. Prior to joining Advisory Research, Mr. Kim worked as a research analyst at Coghill Capital Management and in corporate banking at HSBC and Woori Bank in Seoul, Korea. He earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is fluent in Korean and German.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Craig Thrasher, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Kayne. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2008, Mr. Thrasher worked at Kirr, Marbach & Company as an Equity Analyst and at Wedbush Morgan Securities in correspondent credit. He has approximately 14 years of equity research experience. Mr. Thrasher earned a B.S. in Business and Public Administration, concentration in Finance, from the University of Arizona, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business. Mr. Thrasher is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2020
1.61
1.6%
Mr. Armbruster is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at KAR with primary research responsibilities for the large-capitalization consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2013, Mr. Armbruster worked at B. Riley & Co. as an associate analyst covering special situations, and at Al Frank Asset Management as a vice president in equity research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2020
1.61
1.6%
Stephen H. Hooker, CFA is the Director of Foreign Research, sector manager for emerging markets debt and a member of the corporate credit research group at Newfleet (since 2011). He is responsible for the paper and packaging and chemicals industry sectors, and the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa sovereign credit sector. From 2005 until 2011, Mr. Hooker was vice president, senior credit analyst at Aladdin Capital Management and Global Plus Investment Management, respectively, both of which specialize in high yield and structured credit products. Prior to 2005, he was at Goodwin for 12 years, serving in various capacities, including as a senior credit analyst and emerging markets sector manager on its fixed income team. Mr. Hooker earned a B.A. in psychology from Trinity College. He has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 1999. He began his career in the investment industry in 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
