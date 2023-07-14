Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Tactical Allocation Fund

POICX | Fund

$10.33

$674 M

0.32%

$0.03

1.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$674 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

POICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Tactical Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 26, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Albrycht

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Diversified across equity and fixed income securities, the fund’s tactical allocation approach seeks to generate a combination of capital appreciation and income. For the fund’s U.S. equity allocation, the subadviser invests in a select group of large market capitalization growth companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk, and to be able to grow over market cycles. For the fund’s non-U.S. equity exposure, the subadviser’s investment strategy emphasizes companies that the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles.. For the fixed income allocation, the subadviser employs a time-tested approach of active sector rotation, extensive credit research, and disciplined risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across the fixed income markets.
The fund invests in U.S. equity, non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities using a tactical allocation approach. Generally, the following percentages apply: 25% to 60% invested in U.S. equity securities, 5% to 30% invested in non-U.S. equity securities and 35% to 60% invested in fixed income securities. The equity allocation is invested in common, preferred, and ADR securities. The fixed income allocation may be invested in all sectors of fixed income securities, including high-yield (“junk bonds”), bank loans (which are generally floating rate), mortgage-backed and asset-backed, government, corporate, and municipal debt obligations. Normally, the fund’s fixed income allocation has a dollar-weighted average duration of between two and eight years. The fund may invest in both U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) securities, including those of issuers in emerging market countries, and may invest in issuers of any size. Allocation percentages are measured at time of purchase.
Generally, the fund’s U.S. equity investments are in large market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers large market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Index was $72.5 million to $2.51 trillion. The fund’s non-U.S. equity investments are principally in small- and mid-capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s equity subadviser considers small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World ex U.S. SMID Cap Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World ex U.S. SMID Cap Index over the past three years was $0 to $40.4 billion.
Read More

POICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -8.3% 18.1% 1.36%
1 Yr 7.6% -13.3% 143.9% 18.81%
3 Yr -3.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 89.82%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.8% 24.3% 33.44%
10 Yr 0.6%* -6.1% 9.0% 46.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -34.7% 92.4% 99.59%
2021 -0.6% -6.1% 19.5% 87.23%
2020 8.7% -7.5% 11.8% 0.75%
2019 5.9% 0.1% 14.9% 0.30%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.0% 49.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -11.9% 18.1% 1.36%
1 Yr 7.6% -13.3% 143.9% 18.49%
3 Yr -3.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 89.87%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.8% 24.3% 40.46%
10 Yr 0.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 83.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -34.7% 92.4% 99.59%
2021 -0.6% -6.1% 19.5% 87.23%
2020 8.7% -7.5% 11.8% 0.75%
2019 5.9% 0.1% 14.9% 0.30%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.2% 75.86%

NAV & Total Return History

POICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POICX Category Low Category High POICX % Rank
Net Assets 674 M 658 K 207 B 60.98%
Number of Holdings 588 2 15351 21.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 218 M 660 K 48.5 B 63.08%
Weighting of Top 10 27.50% 8.4% 105.0% 65.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 4.88%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 4.85%
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 4.29%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.12%
  5. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 2.79%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 2.61%
  7. The Trade Desk Inc A 2.14%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.03%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 3% 1.97%
  10. Paycom Software Inc 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POICX % Rank
Stocks 		66.33% 0.00% 99.40% 10.22%
Bonds 		30.87% 0.00% 116.75% 68.80%
Cash 		2.72% -16.75% 81.51% 64.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 27.92% 46.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 92.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 97.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POICX % Rank
Technology 		36.80% 0.00% 44.21% 1.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.36% 0.00% 19.36% 0.55%
Financial Services 		12.25% 0.00% 38.77% 82.10%
Communication Services 		8.19% 0.00% 23.67% 31.69%
Industrials 		7.88% 0.00% 24.37% 86.20%
Consumer Defense 		6.13% 0.00% 19.93% 71.45%
Healthcare 		6.09% 0.00% 29.35% 92.76%
Real Estate 		1.40% 0.00% 65.01% 86.61%
Basic Materials 		1.26% 0.00% 33.35% 90.57%
Energy 		0.63% 0.00% 85.65% 91.12%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 99.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POICX % Rank
US 		51.04% -1.65% 98.67% 40.87%
Non US 		15.29% 0.00% 37.06% 36.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POICX % Rank
Corporate 		39.12% 0.00% 98.21% 33.65%
Securitized 		35.21% 0.00% 92.13% 6.54%
Government 		14.89% 0.00% 97.26% 76.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.64% 0.14% 100.00% 64.31%
Municipal 		2.13% 0.00% 24.80% 8.31%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 31.93% 36.51%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POICX % Rank
US 		27.72% 0.00% 62.18% 61.17%
Non US 		3.15% 0.00% 84.73% 59.40%

POICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.01% 17.63% 8.06%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.83% 67.30%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.41%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.83% 57.59%

Sales Fees

POICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 92.93%

Trading Fees

POICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% 53.09%

POICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POICX Category Low Category High POICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 8.35% 96.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POICX Category Low Category High POICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -2.34% 19.41% 96.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Albrycht

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2011

10.45

10.5%

Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.

Douglas Foreman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 07, 2016

5.73

5.7%

Doug Foreman, CFA , is CIO since 2014, playing a leadership role in Kayne’s equity investment operations. Before joining Kayne in 2011, he was director of equities at HighMark Capital Management (2009 to 2011). Prior to HighMark, Mr. Foreman was retired for two years (2007 to 2008) and was group managing director and chief investment officer of U.S. equities at Trust Company of the West (TCW)(1994 – 2006). He earned a B.S. in marine engineering from The U.S. Naval Academy and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from Harvard University. Mr. Foreman is a CFA holder.

Hyung Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Hyung Kim is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst with approximately 16 years of research experience. Before joining KAR in 2017, Mr. Kim worked as an International Equity Analyst for Advisory Research Inc. for seven years and as a Portfolio Manager on their Global Value strategy. Prior to joining Advisory Research, Mr. Kim worked as a research analyst at Coghill Capital Management and in corporate banking at HSBC and Woori Bank in Seoul, Korea. He earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is fluent in Korean and German.

Craig Thrasher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Craig Thrasher, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Kayne. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2008, Mr. Thrasher worked at Kirr, Marbach & Company as an Equity Analyst and at Wedbush Morgan Securities in correspondent credit. He has approximately 14 years of equity research experience. Mr. Thrasher earned a B.S. in Business and Public Administration, concentration in Finance, from the University of Arizona, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business. Mr. Thrasher is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Chris Armbruster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2020

1.61

1.6%

Mr. Armbruster is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at KAR with primary research responsibilities for the large-capitalization consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2013, Mr. Armbruster worked at B. Riley & Co. as an associate analyst covering special situations, and at Al Frank Asset Management as a vice president in equity research.

Stephen Hooker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2020

1.61

1.6%

Stephen H. Hooker, CFA is the Director of Foreign Research, sector manager for emerging markets debt and a member of the corporate credit research group at Newfleet (since 2011). He is responsible for the paper and packaging and chemicals industry sectors, and the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa sovereign credit sector. From 2005 until 2011, Mr. Hooker was vice president, senior credit analyst at Aladdin Capital Management and Global Plus Investment Management, respectively, both of which specialize in high yield and structured credit products. Prior to 2005, he was at Goodwin for 12 years, serving in various capacities, including as a senior credit analyst and emerging markets sector manager on its fixed income team. Mr. Hooker earned a B.A. in psychology from Trinity College. He has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 1999. He began his career in the investment industry in 1993.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

