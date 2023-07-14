Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.9%
1 yr return
20.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
Net Assets
$10.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.0%
Expense Ratio 3.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VSQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|47.09%
|1 Yr
|20.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|67.73%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|89.54%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VSQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|54.61%
|2021
|11.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|81.92%
|2020
|3.6%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|65.95%
|2019
|3.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|48.17%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|VSQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|47.99%
|1 Yr
|20.5%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|63.18%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|87.83%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VSQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|54.61%
|2021
|11.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|82.17%
|2020
|3.6%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|76.99%
|2019
|3.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|65.59%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|VSQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSQYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.6 M
|199 K
|133 B
|94.63%
|Number of Holdings
|354
|1
|9075
|9.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.24 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|94.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.01%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|44.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSQYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.55%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|31.17%
|Cash
|1.39%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|62.44%
|Bonds
|0.05%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|96.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|96.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|95.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|96.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSQYX % Rank
|Technology
|24.84%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|29.63%
|Healthcare
|14.19%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|38.99%
|Financial Services
|13.91%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|65.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.47%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|32.71%
|Industrials
|10.24%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|47.14%
|Consumer Defense
|8.67%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|30.62%
|Basic Materials
|4.52%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|34.03%
|Communication Services
|4.08%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|84.58%
|Real Estate
|3.13%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|23.02%
|Utilities
|2.34%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|49.45%
|Energy
|1.60%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|56.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSQYX % Rank
|US
|64.42%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|22.14%
|Non US
|34.13%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|71.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSQYX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.86%
|Corporate
|0.73%
|0.00%
|99.70%
|97.20%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.43%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.65%
|95.64%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|95.64%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSQYX % Rank
|US
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|130.80%
|96.59%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-11.21%
|30.87%
|96.26%
|VSQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.06%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|9.69%
|Management Fee
|0.14%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|5.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|VSQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VSQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VSQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|92.55%
|VSQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSQYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.51%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|96.06%
|VSQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VSQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSQYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.53%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|21.02%
|VSQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Robert Nakouzi, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Nils Huter, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2007. Prior to 2007, he was a portfolio manager at Universal Investment GmbH.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Su-Jin Fabian is Portfolio Manager since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2020
1.62
1.6%
Daniel Tsai is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Prior to joining Invesco in 2000, Mr. Tsai worked for Ford Motor Co., which he joined in 1993 as a senior software developer and project leader. His group was responsible for developing in-house software tools for vehicle durability engineering analyses. Previously, he was a project manager/system manager from 1990 to 1993 at Optimal CAE Inc., a consulting firm serving the auto industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. He also earned a Master of Science degree in computer science at Wayne State University. Mr. Tsai is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...