Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund

mutual fund
VSQYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.89 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (VSQYX) Primary Retirement (VSQSX) A (VSQAX) Retirement (VSQFX) C (VSQCX) Retirement (VSQRX)
VSQYX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.89 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (VSQYX) Primary Retirement (VSQSX) A (VSQAX) Retirement (VSQFX) C (VSQCX) Retirement (VSQRX)
VSQYX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.89 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (VSQYX) Primary Retirement (VSQSX) A (VSQAX) Retirement (VSQFX) C (VSQCX) Retirement (VSQRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund

VSQYX | Fund

$15.89

$10.6 M

1.51%

$0.24

3.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.9%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$10.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund

VSQYX | Fund

$15.89

$10.6 M

1.51%

$0.24

3.06%

VSQYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Nakouzi

Fund Description

VSQYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.9% -35.6% 29.2% 47.09%
1 Yr 20.5% 17.3% 252.4% 67.73%
3 Yr 10.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 89.54%
5 Yr 4.2%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -24.3% 957.1% 54.61%
2021 11.8% -38.3% 47.1% 81.92%
2020 3.6% -54.2% 0.6% 65.95%
2019 3.4% -76.0% 54.1% 48.17%
2018 -3.6% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.9% -35.6% 29.2% 47.99%
1 Yr 20.5% 11.4% 252.4% 63.18%
3 Yr 10.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 87.83%
5 Yr 4.2%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -24.3% 957.1% 54.61%
2021 11.8% -33.1% 47.1% 82.17%
2020 3.6% -44.4% 1.8% 76.99%
2019 3.4% -6.5% 54.1% 65.59%
2018 -3.6% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VSQYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSQYX Category Low Category High VSQYX % Rank
Net Assets 10.6 M 199 K 133 B 94.63%
Number of Holdings 354 1 9075 9.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.24 M -18 M 37.6 B 94.38%
Weighting of Top 10 39.01% 9.1% 100.0% 44.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.20%
  2. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  3. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  4. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  5. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  6. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  7. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  8. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  9. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  10. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 61.84% 125.47% 31.17%
Cash 		1.39% -174.70% 23.12% 62.44%
Bonds 		0.05% -1.50% 161.67% 96.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 96.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 95.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 96.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQYX % Rank
Technology 		24.84% 0.00% 49.87% 29.63%
Healthcare 		14.19% 0.00% 35.42% 38.99%
Financial Services 		13.91% 0.00% 38.42% 65.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.47% 0.00% 40.94% 32.71%
Industrials 		10.24% 0.00% 44.06% 47.14%
Consumer Defense 		8.67% 0.00% 73.28% 30.62%
Basic Materials 		4.52% 0.00% 38.60% 34.03%
Communication Services 		4.08% 0.00% 57.66% 84.58%
Real Estate 		3.13% 0.00% 39.48% 23.02%
Utilities 		2.34% 0.00% 29.12% 49.45%
Energy 		1.60% 0.00% 21.15% 56.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQYX % Rank
US 		64.42% 0.13% 103.82% 22.14%
Non US 		34.13% 0.58% 99.46% 71.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.27% 0.00% 100.00% 62.86%
Corporate 		0.73% 0.00% 99.70% 97.20%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 95.64%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 95.64%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQYX % Rank
US 		0.05% -0.01% 130.80% 96.59%
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% 96.26%

VSQYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.06% 0.01% 44.27% 9.69%
Management Fee 0.14% 0.00% 1.82% 5.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

VSQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 92.55%

VSQYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSQYX Category Low Category High VSQYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 3.26% 96.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSQYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSQYX Category Low Category High VSQYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -4.27% 12.65% 21.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSQYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSQYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Nakouzi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Robert Nakouzi, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2004.

Nils Huter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Nils Huter, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2007. Prior to 2007, he was a portfolio manager at Universal Investment GmbH.

Su-Jin Fabian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Su-Jin Fabian is Portfolio Manager since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2007.

Ahmadreza Vafaeimehr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Daniel Tsai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Daniel Tsai is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Prior to joining Invesco in 2000, Mr. Tsai worked for Ford Motor Co., which he joined in 1993 as a senior software developer and project leader. His group was responsible for developing in-house software tools for vehicle durability engineering analyses. Previously, he was a project manager/system manager from 1990 to 1993 at Optimal CAE Inc., a consulting firm serving the auto industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. He also earned a Master of Science degree in computer science at Wayne State University. Mr. Tsai is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×