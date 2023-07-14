Home
Trending ETFs

Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

21.8%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$10.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VSQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Nakouzi

Fund Description

VSQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -35.6% 29.2% 49.22%
1 Yr 20.5% 17.3% 252.4% 68.30%
3 Yr 10.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 91.24%
5 Yr 4.1%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -24.3% 957.1% 55.44%
2021 11.8% -38.3% 47.1% 82.55%
2020 3.5% -54.2% 0.6% 65.28%
2019 3.4% -76.0% 54.1% 49.93%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -35.6% 29.2% 50.00%
1 Yr 20.5% 11.4% 252.4% 81.70%
3 Yr 10.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 97.08%
5 Yr 4.1%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -24.3% 957.1% 55.44%
2021 11.8% -33.1% 47.1% 82.81%
2020 3.5% -44.4% 1.8% 76.45%
2019 3.4% -6.5% 54.1% 66.76%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VSQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSQAX Category Low Category High VSQAX % Rank
Net Assets 10.6 M 199 K 133 B 94.52%
Number of Holdings 354 1 9075 9.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.24 M -18 M 37.6 B 94.27%
Weighting of Top 10 39.01% 9.1% 100.0% 43.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.20%
  2. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  3. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  4. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  5. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  6. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  7. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  8. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  9. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%
  10. MSCI World USD Net Total Return Future June 22 5.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 61.84% 125.47% 30.62%
Cash 		1.39% -174.70% 23.12% 61.78%
Bonds 		0.05% -1.50% 161.67% 50.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 54.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 58.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 48.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQAX % Rank
Technology 		24.84% 0.00% 49.87% 29.52%
Healthcare 		14.19% 0.00% 35.42% 38.88%
Financial Services 		13.91% 0.00% 38.42% 65.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.47% 0.00% 40.94% 32.60%
Industrials 		10.24% 0.00% 44.06% 47.03%
Consumer Defense 		8.67% 0.00% 73.28% 30.51%
Basic Materials 		4.52% 0.00% 38.60% 33.81%
Communication Services 		4.08% 0.00% 57.66% 84.47%
Real Estate 		3.13% 0.00% 39.48% 22.91%
Utilities 		2.34% 0.00% 29.12% 49.34%
Energy 		1.60% 0.00% 21.15% 56.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQAX % Rank
US 		64.42% 0.13% 103.82% 22.03%
Non US 		34.13% 0.58% 99.46% 71.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.27% 0.00% 100.00% 28.41%
Corporate 		0.73% 0.00% 99.70% 59.40%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 45.41%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 45.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQAX % Rank
US 		0.05% -0.01% 130.80% 50.88%
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% 47.80%

VSQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.31% 0.01% 44.27% 8.44%
Management Fee 0.14% 0.00% 1.82% 5.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

VSQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 53.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 92.43%

VSQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSQAX Category Low Category High VSQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 3.26% 48.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSQAX Category Low Category High VSQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -4.27% 12.65% 26.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Nakouzi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Robert Nakouzi, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2004.

Nils Huter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Nils Huter, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2007. Prior to 2007, he was a portfolio manager at Universal Investment GmbH.

Su-Jin Fabian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Su-Jin Fabian is Portfolio Manager since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco Deutschland and/or its affiliates since 2007.

Ahmadreza Vafaeimehr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Daniel Tsai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Daniel Tsai is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Prior to joining Invesco in 2000, Mr. Tsai worked for Ford Motor Co., which he joined in 1993 as a senior software developer and project leader. His group was responsible for developing in-house software tools for vehicle durability engineering analyses. Previously, he was a project manager/system manager from 1990 to 1993 at Optimal CAE Inc., a consulting firm serving the auto industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. He also earned a Master of Science degree in computer science at Wayne State University. Mr. Tsai is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

