Daniel Tsai is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Prior to joining Invesco in 2000, Mr. Tsai worked for Ford Motor Co., which he joined in 1993 as a senior software developer and project leader. His group was responsible for developing in-house software tools for vehicle durability engineering analyses. Previously, he was a project manager/system manager from 1990 to 1993 at Optimal CAE Inc., a consulting firm serving the auto industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. He also earned a Master of Science degree in computer science at Wayne State University. Mr. Tsai is a CFA charterholder.