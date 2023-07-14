Home
Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
VSOYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.38 -0.41 -0.84%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (GOGFX) Primary A (SSGSX) Inst (VSOIX) Inst (VSOYX) Retirement (VSORX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund

VSOYX | Fund

$48.38

$6.4 B

0.58%

$0.28

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$6.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VSOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Miller

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund's investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of smaller companies that the Adviser believes to be undervalued relative to the underlying earnings potential of the company.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small companies. “Small companies” are companies that at the time of purchase have market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of September 30, 2022, the Russell 2000® Value Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations between $14.1 million and $10.8 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.The Adviser invests in companies that it believes to be of high quality based on criteria such as market share position, profitability, balance sheet strength, competitive advantages, management competence and the ability to generate excess cash flow. The Adviser uses a bottom-up investment process in conducting fundamental analysis to identify companies that have sustainable returns trading below the Adviser’s assessment of intrinsic value and prospects for an inflection in business fundamentals that will enable the stock price to be revalued higher. The Adviser may sell a security if it believes the stock has reached its fair value estimate, if a more attractive opportunity is identified, or if the fundamentals of the company deteriorate.The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies traded in the United States, including American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”).As a result of the bottom-up stock selection process, the Fund managers from time to time may find more compelling investment opportunities in certain economic sectors, such as the financials and industrials sectors.
Read More

VSOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -10.6% 21.3% 63.87%
1 Yr 7.8% -16.4% 28.1% 35.48%
3 Yr 9.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 72.54%
5 Yr -0.5%* -24.6% 42.3% 45.63%
10 Yr 2.4%* -21.2% 23.2% 26.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -36.7% 212.9% 23.52%
2021 5.3% -38.4% 60.6% 81.72%
2020 1.2% -9.3% 66.8% 35.94%
2019 4.8% -5.9% 7.6% 38.55%
2018 -4.3% -12.3% -1.2% 24.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -12.9% 21.3% 61.08%
1 Yr 7.8% -16.4% 46.4% 32.83%
3 Yr 9.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 72.08%
5 Yr -0.5%* -19.1% 42.3% 53.41%
10 Yr 2.4%* -10.1% 23.2% 63.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -36.7% 212.9% 23.52%
2021 5.3% -38.4% 60.6% 81.72%
2020 1.2% -7.6% 66.8% 35.94%
2019 4.8% -5.9% 7.6% 38.55%
2018 -4.3% -12.3% -1.2% 50.75%

NAV & Total Return History

VSOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSOYX Category Low Category High VSOYX % Rank
Net Assets 6.4 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 5.79%
Number of Holdings 114 10 1551 42.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.06 B 812 K 2.82 B 8.89%
Weighting of Top 10 15.55% 4.8% 95.7% 60.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PDC Energy Inc 2.07%
  2. Performance Food Group Co 1.69%
  3. Independent Bank Corp 1.69%
  4. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 1.60%
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc 1.59%
  6. SouthState Corp 1.57%
  7. Texas Roadhouse Inc 1.56%
  8. First American Financial Corp 1.53%
  9. Choice Hotels International Inc 1.50%
  10. UFP Industries Inc 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSOYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.25% 14.38% 100.16% 80.26%
Cash 		3.75% -52.43% 47.85% 18.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 58.57%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 58.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 57.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 58.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSOYX % Rank
Industrials 		28.72% 0.65% 48.61% 6.13%
Financial Services 		16.78% 0.00% 35.71% 84.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.22% 0.00% 51.62% 51.64%
Technology 		10.93% 0.00% 34.03% 33.26%
Real Estate 		8.72% 0.00% 44.41% 38.73%
Consumer Defense 		6.55% 0.00% 13.22% 15.32%
Basic Materials 		5.65% 0.00% 67.30% 44.42%
Energy 		4.53% 0.00% 29.42% 79.87%
Utilities 		3.12% 0.00% 13.86% 36.76%
Healthcare 		2.57% 0.00% 25.76% 87.31%
Communication Services 		1.22% 0.00% 24.90% 78.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSOYX % Rank
US 		94.16% 11.42% 100.16% 54.23%
Non US 		2.09% 0.00% 78.53% 60.95%

VSOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.05% 37.36% 72.71%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.50% 49.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 58.97%

Sales Fees

VSOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 7.00% 252.00% 29.14%

VSOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSOYX Category Low Category High VSOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.58% 0.00% 7.65% 14.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSOYX Category Low Category High VSOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -1.43% 4.13% 58.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 1998

24.01

24.0%

Gary Miller is Chief Investment Officer of Sycamore Capital. He is also lead portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. The Victory Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity team was renamed Sycamore Capital on April 1, 2015. Sycamore Capital is a Victory Capital investment franchise. Mr. Miller joined Victory Capital in 1987. Prior to his tenure as portfolio manager, he served as an equity research analyst for the Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Miller holds a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University.

Gregory Conners

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2002

20.26

20.3%

Greg Conners is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Conners joined Victory Capital in 1999 with four years’ prior investment experience as a small-cap research analyst with Carillon Advisers. Prior to his tenure as portfolio manager, he served as a research analyst for the Small Cap Value Equity strategy. Mr. Conners holds a B.S. in economics from College of Mount St. Joseph and an MBA from Xavier University.

Jeffrey Graff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Jeffrey Graff is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Graff joined Victory Capital in 2001 with six years’ prior investment experience. Previously, he was employed as an equity analyst with A.G. Edwards & Sons. He began his career in the investment industry as an equity research associate for Roulston & Company. Mr. Graff holds a B.B.A. from Cleveland State University and an M.Fin. from St. Louis University. He is a CFA® charterholder.Mr. Graff began his investment career in 1994.

James Albers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

James Albers is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Albers joined Victory Capital in 2005.Mr. Albers began his investment career in 1997. Previously, he worked as a consultant with Accenture and IBM Global Services. Mr. Albers earned a B.S. and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Michael Rodarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Michael Rodarte is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Rodarte joined Victory Capital in 2006. Previously, he worked as an analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets in its corporate and investment banking groups. Mr. Rodarte earned his B.B.A. in finance, economics, and international business from Ohio University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

