Gary Miller is Chief Investment Officer of Sycamore Capital. He is also lead portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. The Victory Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity team was renamed Sycamore Capital on April 1, 2015. Sycamore Capital is a Victory Capital investment franchise. Mr. Miller joined Victory Capital in 1987. Prior to his tenure as portfolio manager, he served as an equity research analyst for the Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Miller holds a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University.