Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Virtus SGA International Growth Fund

VSGEX | Fund

$9.81

$65.6 M

-

2.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$65.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Virtus SGA International Growth Fund

VSGEX | Fund

$9.81

$65.6 M

-

2.32%

VSGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus SGA International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will invest in securities of issuers located throughout the world. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of issuers organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S.

As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (“SGA”), considers an issuer that has at least 50% of its assets or derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. as doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. SGA uses an investment process to identify companies that it believes have a high degree of predictability, strong profitability and above average earnings and cash flow growth. SGA selects investments for the fund’s portfolio that it believes have superior long-term earnings prospects and attractive valuation. To the extent consistent with the fund’s investment objective and strategies, the subadviser will consider as an element of its investment research and decision making processes for the fund any environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) factors that the subadviser believes may influence risks and opportunities of companies under consideration. However, the pursuit of ESG-related goals is not the fund’s investment objective, nor one of its investment strategies. Therefore, ESG factors by themselves are not expected to determine investment decisions for the fund. The fund’s equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks, and depositary receipts. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. The fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including emerging markets. From time to time, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in only a few countries or regions. Although the fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, the fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.

SGA will sell a portfolio holding when it believes the security’s fundamentals deteriorate, its valuation is no longer attractive, or a better investment opportunity arises.

VSGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VSGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSGEX Category Low Category High VSGEX % Rank
Net Assets 65.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 34 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 32.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 40.83% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novo Nordisk A/S 4.59%
  2. HDFC Bank Ltd 4.59%
  3. STERIS PLC 4.49%
  4. Aon PLC 4.33%
  5. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV 4.24%
  6. Alcon Inc 4.04%
  7. Universal Music Group NV 3.90%
  8. L'Oreal SA 3.61%
  9. Temenos AG 3.56%
  10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd 3.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSGEX % Rank
Stocks 		94.61% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.08% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		2.30% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSGEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSGEX % Rank
US 		48.39% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		46.22% N/A N/A N/A

VSGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.32% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

VSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

VSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSGEX Category Low Category High VSGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSGEX Category Low Category High VSGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

VSGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

