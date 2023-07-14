Home
Virtus SGA International Growth Fund

mutual fund
STITX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.65 +0.02 +0.21%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (STITX) Primary A (SCIIX) Retirement (SCIZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

20.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

Net Assets

$36.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus SGA International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexandra Lee

Fund Description

The fund will invest in securities of issuers located throughout the world. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of issuers organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S.

As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (“SGA”), considers an issuer that has at least 50% of its assets or derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. as doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. SGA uses an investment process to identify companies that it believes have a high degree of predictability, strong profitability and above average earnings and cash flow growth. SGA selects investments for the fund’s portfolio that it believes have superior long-term earnings prospects and attractive valuation. To the extent consistent with the fund’s investment objective and strategies, the subadviser will consider as an element of its investment research and decision making processes for the fund any environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) factors that the subadviser believes may influence risks and opportunities of companies under consideration. However, the pursuit of ESG-related goals is not the fund’s investment objective, nor one of its investment strategies. Therefore, ESG factors by themselves are not expected to determine investment decisions for the fund. The fund’s equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks, and depositary receipts. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. The fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including emerging markets. From time to time, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in only a few countries or regions. Although the fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, the fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.

SGA will sell a portfolio holding when it believes the security’s fundamentals deteriorate, its valuation is no longer attractive, or a better investment opportunity arises.

Read More

STITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -15.6% 24.4% 37.39%
1 Yr 20.6% -15.2% 26.9% 13.53%
3 Yr 0.6%* -27.5% 9.4% 40.49%
5 Yr -5.2%* -10.2% 35.2% 95.17%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 9.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -49.5% -11.5% 23.20%
2021 0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 54.70%
2020 0.0% -1.7% 22.8% 97.96%
2019 -0.9% -1.0% 9.7% 99.72%
2018 -1.6% -7.5% 11.0% 4.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -35.3% 24.4% 37.39%
1 Yr 20.6% -46.8% 26.9% 13.30%
3 Yr 0.6%* -27.5% 13.1% 41.09%
5 Yr -5.2%* -10.2% 35.2% 95.42%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 9.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -49.5% -11.5% 23.20%
2021 0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 54.70%
2020 0.0% -1.7% 22.8% 97.96%
2019 -0.9% -1.0% 9.7% 99.72%
2018 -1.6% -7.5% 11.0% 5.26%

NAV & Total Return History

STITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STITX Category Low Category High STITX % Rank
Net Assets 36.7 M 167 K 150 B 90.14%
Number of Holdings 36 5 516 91.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.5 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 90.55%
Weighting of Top 10 42.99% 10.3% 99.1% 19.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  2. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  3. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  4. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  5. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  6. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  7. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  8. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  9. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%
  10. AIA Group Ltd 6.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STITX % Rank
Stocks 		96.97% 88.72% 101.51% 46.77%
Cash 		3.02% -1.51% 11.28% 49.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 20.97%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 31.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 9.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 11.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STITX % Rank
Healthcare 		27.27% 1.36% 29.58% 3.00%
Consumer Defense 		23.80% 0.00% 28.66% 4.15%
Financial Services 		17.41% 0.00% 38.62% 22.12%
Technology 		15.11% 1.51% 38.21% 73.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.34% 0.00% 46.28% 67.05%
Basic Materials 		4.14% 0.00% 23.15% 78.57%
Industrials 		2.93% 0.68% 31.28% 97.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 49.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 53.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 65.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.13% 90.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STITX % Rank
Non US 		85.42% 70.50% 101.51% 81.80%
US 		11.55% 0.00% 25.68% 17.28%

STITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 37.19% 35.05%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 76.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.80% 51.56%

Sales Fees

STITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 7.00% 330.00% 70.31%

STITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STITX Category Low Category High STITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 37.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STITX Category Low Category High STITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -1.69% 3.16% 71.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexandra Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Alexandra is an Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Principal and a member of the Investment Committee. Alexandra has been with the firm since 2004. Prior to joining Sustainable Growth Advisers in March 2004, Alexandra was an Associate Director and an equity analyst at Bear Stearns, where she was responsible for coverage of large cap biotechnology companies and served as a member of the firm’s global healthcare research team. Previously, she was employed at JP Morgan as an equity research analyst, and at the Boston Consulting Group as a management consultant. Alex has an M.D. from Yonsei University in Korea and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Tucker Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Tucker is an Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Principal and a member of the Investment Committee. Tucker has been with the firm since 2006. Prior to joining Sustainable Growth Advisers, Tucker was a Vice President in the Equity Research Department of Goldman Sachs, where he served as a member of the firm’s U.S. packaged food research team. Previously, Tucker worked in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, focused on M&A and corporate finance advisory for clients in retail and technology sectors. Tucker began his career as a fund accountant and custody manager at Brown Brothers Harriman &Co. Tucker has a B.A. in Economics from Bucknell University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School.

Gordon Marchand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Gordon is a Founding Principal, an Analyst, a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Advisory Board. Gordon has been with the firm since 2003. Prior to founding Sustainable Growth Advisers with George Fraise and Rob Rohn, Gordon was an executive officer, a member of the Investment Policy Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at Yeager, Wood & Marshall, Inc. since 1984. He was also the firm’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Gordon began his career as a management consultant for Price Waterhouse. He is a CFA® charterholder, a Chartered Investment Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Gordon is past Chairman, President and a member of the governing Board of the Investment Adviser Association. Gordon has a B.S. from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and completed graduate study at Oxford University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

