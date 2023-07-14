Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$65.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.8%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 164.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar denominated corporate obligations and other fixed income instruments that are rated investment grade (BBB-/Baa3 or better) or unrated instruments that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. There are no limits on the fund’s average-weighted maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual instruments in which the fund may invest. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate bonds. The fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury and agency obligations, floating rate loans, and below investment grade, high yield debt obligations (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market securities. The fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The fund may invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale.
Buy and sell decisions are based on a wide number of factors that determine the risk-reward profile of each investment within the context of the broader portfolio. The subadviser attempts to identify investment grade corporate bonds offering above-average total return. In selecting corporate debt investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser seeks out companies with good fundamentals and above-average return prospects that are currently priced at attractive levels. The primary basis for asset selection is the potential income offered by the asset relative to the subadviser’s assessment of the issuer’s ability to generate the cash flow required to meet its obligations. The subadviser employs a “bottom-up” approach, identifying potential investment opportunities based on the underlying financial and economic fundamentals of the specific issuer.
The subadviser anticipates that the fund’s modified-adjusted-duration will mirror that of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index, plus or minus 20%. For example, if the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index is 5 years, the fund’s duration may be 4–6 years. As of December 31, 2021, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index was 8.70 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility.
In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as foreign currency forward contracts, swaps, including credit default swaps, futures, credit linked notes, options, inverse floaters and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may count the value of certain derivatives with corporate bond characteristics towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in corporate bonds.
|Period
|VRSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|6.06%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|60.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|29.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|19.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|37.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|VRSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|98.43%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|83.47%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|VRSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRSBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|65.9 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|80.00%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|5
|9191
|76.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.3 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|50.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.83%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|33.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRSBX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.85%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|55.64%
|Cash
|5.15%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|21.80%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|93.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|94.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|92.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|95.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRSBX % Rank
|Corporate
|74.55%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|88.35%
|Government
|17.12%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|12.03%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.15%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|25.56%
|Securitized
|3.18%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|18.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|93.61%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|93.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRSBX % Rank
|US
|85.15%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|30.45%
|Non US
|9.70%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|81.58%
|VRSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|42.47%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|66.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|73.26%
|VRSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VRSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VRSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|164.00%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|96.53%
|VRSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRSBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.88%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|22.56%
|VRSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VRSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRSBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.37%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|39.41%
|VRSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2004
17.84
17.8%
Perry is a managing director and head of investment grade, where he focuses on corporate, government-related and securitized (residential mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities) asset classes. Perry is responsible for strategic oversight of the firm’s investment grade bond portfolio management activities and is the senior portfolio manager of all investment grade (taxable) portfolios. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix in 1999, Perry was a portfolio manager at GRE Insurance Group, where he was responsible for all North American fixed income assets within the group. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Home Insurance Company, focused primarily on mortgage-backed securities. Perry began his career as an account analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Company. He received a B.S. degree in Economics and Computer Coordinate w/Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Carlos is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit research. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, Carlos was a vice president of the global banking energy group at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and responsible for rating agency relationships. Previously, Carlos was director and group leader of Standard & Poor’s oil and gas corporate ratings team. Carlos was responsible for the ratings of independent oil and gas producers, refiner & marketers, and oilfield service companies. In addition, he led the corporate rating’s input into rating decisions for certain sovereign and selected project finance ratings. Prior to joining the rating agency, Carlos was a commercial banker having served in different analytical and lending relationship manager capacities as an officer at Credit Suisse US and First Fidelity (now Wells Fargo). Carlos received a B.S. degree (Magna Cum Laude) from Rutgers University, and received an M.B.A. degree in Finance (with concentration in International Business) & Accounting (with concentration in Financial Statement Analysis) from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Jon is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit corporate bond trading and is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, he was a natural gas commodities broker at PVM Oil Associates responsible for brokerage of domestic natural gas products & foreign & domestic crude oil. Prior to that, Jon was a member of capital markets group & energy derivatives group at Prebon Yamane (U.S.A.) Inc. responsible for brokerage of short term eurodollars & forward rate agreements and sales associate at JPMorgan Securities, Inc. working primarily on the investment grade corporate sales desk. Jon received a B.S. degree in History from Syracuse University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
