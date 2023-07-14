Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$65.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 164.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Seix Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Oct 08, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Perry Troisi

Fund Description

The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar denominated corporate obligations and other fixed income instruments that are rated investment grade (BBB-/Baa3 or better) or unrated instruments that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. There are no limits on the fund’s average-weighted maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual instruments in which the fund may invest. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate bonds. The fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury and agency obligations, floating rate loans, and below investment grade, high yield debt obligations (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market securities. The fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The fund may invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale.

Buy and sell decisions are based on a wide number of factors that determine the risk-reward profile of each investment within the context of the broader portfolio. The subadviser attempts to identify investment grade corporate bonds offering above-average total return. In selecting corporate debt investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser seeks out companies with good fundamentals and above-average return prospects that are currently priced at attractive levels. The primary basis for asset selection is the potential income offered by the asset relative to the subadviser’s assessment of the issuer’s ability to generate the cash flow required to meet its obligations. The subadviser employs a “bottom-up” approach, identifying potential investment opportunities based on the underlying financial and economic fundamentals of the specific issuer.

The subadviser anticipates that the fund’s modified-adjusted-duration will mirror that of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index, plus or minus 20%. For example, if the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index is 5 years, the fund’s duration may be 4–6 years. As of December 31, 2021, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index was 8.70 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as foreign currency forward contracts, swaps, including credit default swaps, futures, credit linked notes, options, inverse floaters and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may count the value of certain derivatives with corporate bond characteristics towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in corporate bonds.

SAINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -27.3% 2.9% 8.33%
1 Yr -2.5% -14.9% 190.9% 59.62%
3 Yr -9.1%* -13.2% 32.9% 97.77%
5 Yr -2.3%* -10.4% 21.9% 60.43%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% 59.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -26.5% 144.0% 97.65%
2021 -2.9% -15.7% 13.1% 83.90%
2020 3.4% -13.0% 5.1% 5.12%
2019 2.4% -3.3% 4.1% 54.92%
2018 -1.4% -3.1% 1.3% 84.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -27.3% 2.9% 7.58%
1 Yr -2.5% -15.9% 190.9% 50.00%
3 Yr -9.1%* -13.2% 32.9% 97.84%
5 Yr -2.3%* -10.4% 21.9% 61.36%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% 72.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -26.5% 144.0% 97.65%
2021 -2.9% -15.7% 13.1% 83.90%
2020 3.4% -13.0% 5.1% 5.12%
2019 2.4% -3.3% 4.1% 57.51%
2018 -1.4% -3.1% 1.3% 87.72%

NAV & Total Return History

SAINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAINX Category Low Category High SAINX % Rank
Net Assets 65.9 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 79.51%
Number of Holdings 63 5 9191 76.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.3 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 49.62%
Weighting of Top 10 33.83% 1.8% 100.0% 32.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 5.29%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 4.81%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 4.37%
  4. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.02%
  5. Autonation Inc. (Florida) 3.85% 3.56%
  6. Pioneer Natural Resources Company 1.9% 2.97%
  7. Marriott International, Inc. 3.5% 2.90%
  8. Carnival Corporation 9.875% 2.77%
  9. Dell International L.L.C. and EMC Corporation 6.2% 2.67%
  10. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 1.542% 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAINX % Rank
Bonds 		94.85% 15.65% 141.47% 55.26%
Cash 		5.15% -49.09% 10.75% 21.43%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 87.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 89.10%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 84.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.47% 94.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAINX % Rank
Corporate 		74.55% 41.80% 100.00% 87.97%
Government 		17.12% 0.00% 25.63% 11.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.15% 0.00% 11.30% 25.19%
Securitized 		3.18% 0.00% 23.18% 18.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 88.72%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 92.11%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAINX % Rank
US 		85.15% 15.65% 108.09% 30.08%
Non US 		9.70% 0.00% 47.05% 81.20%

SAINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.02% 5.60% 22.78%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.35% 66.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.09%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.02% 0.45% 72.09%

Sales Fees

SAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 1.00% 4.75% 36.17%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 164.00% 0.00% 259.00% 96.04%

SAINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAINX Category Low Category High SAINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.34% 0.00% 7.33% 60.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAINX Category Low Category High SAINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.85% 0.38% 7.58% 73.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SAINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Perry Troisi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2004

17.84

17.8%

Perry is a managing director and head of investment grade, where he focuses on corporate, government-related and securitized (residential mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities) asset classes. Perry is responsible for strategic oversight of the firm’s investment grade bond portfolio management activities and is the senior portfolio manager of all investment grade (taxable) portfolios. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix in 1999, Perry was a portfolio manager at GRE Insurance Group, where he was responsible for all North American fixed income assets within the group. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Home Insurance Company, focused primarily on mortgage-backed securities. Perry began his career as an account analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Company. He received a B.S. degree in Economics and Computer Coordinate w/Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from New York University.

Carlos Catoya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Carlos is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit research. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, Carlos was a vice president of the global banking energy group at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and responsible for rating agency relationships. Previously, Carlos was director and group leader of Standard & Poor’s oil and gas corporate ratings team. Carlos was responsible for the ratings of independent oil and gas producers, refiner & marketers, and oilfield service companies. In addition, he led the corporate rating’s input into rating decisions for certain sovereign and selected project finance ratings. Prior to joining the rating agency, Carlos was a commercial banker having served in different analytical and lending relationship manager capacities as an officer at Credit Suisse US and First Fidelity (now Wells Fargo). Carlos received a B.S. degree (Magna Cum Laude) from Rutgers University, and received an M.B.A. degree in Finance (with concentration in International Business) & Accounting (with concentration in Financial Statement Analysis) from New York University.

Jonathan Yozzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Jon is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit corporate bond trading and is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, he was a natural gas commodities broker at PVM Oil Associates responsible for brokerage of domestic natural gas products & foreign & domestic crude oil. Prior to that, Jon was a member of capital markets group & energy derivatives group at Prebon Yamane (U.S.A.) Inc. responsible for brokerage of short term eurodollars & forward rate agreements and sales associate at JPMorgan Securities, Inc. working primarily on the investment grade corporate sales desk. Jon received a B.S. degree in History from Syracuse University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

