Voya Index Solution 2060 Portfolio

mutual fund
VPSSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.11 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (VISPX) Primary S (VPSSX) S (VPISX) Adv (VPSAX) Inst (VSZIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$279 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VPSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Index Solution 2060 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 09, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

VPSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 3.9% 12.9% 62.95%
1 Yr 3.4% 30.7% 65.2% 61.35%
3 Yr 2.6%* 8.7% 13.7% 57.07%
5 Yr 2.0%* 10.3% 14.1% 70.25%
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -3.3% 18.9% 75.51%
2021 6.8% 11.7% 29.3% 40.80%
2020 3.6% -23.9% -7.8% 28.48%
2019 4.8% 13.0% 20.8% 32.35%
2018 -2.4% 1.7% 8.6% 10.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 3.9% 12.9% 62.95%
1 Yr 3.4% 30.7% 65.2% 54.26%
3 Yr 2.6%* 7.7% 13.7% 52.88%
5 Yr 2.0%* 9.6% 14.1% 66.12%
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -3.3% 18.9% 75.51%
2021 6.8% 11.7% 29.3% 40.80%
2020 3.6% -23.9% -5.7% 51.52%
2019 4.8% 14.1% 22.7% 63.24%
2018 -2.4% 1.7% 11.0% 28.89%

NAV & Total Return History

VPSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPSSX Category Low Category High VPSSX % Rank
Net Assets 279 M 60.7 K 7.18 B 18.82%
Number of Holdings 12 4 494 64.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 271 M 51.6 K 7.13 B 18.26%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 38.0% 100.0% 7.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Voya US Stock Index P2 53.54%
  2. Voya International Index P2 21.28%
  3. Voya Emerging Markets Index P2 10.04%
  4. Voya Russell Small Cap Index P2 5.92%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 5.13%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 5.13%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 5.13%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 5.13%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 5.13%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 5.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% 65.98% 98.58% 4.36%
Bonds 		1.98% 0.00% 92.61% 91.01%
Other 		0.04% -0.07% 13.26% 77.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 71.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.77% 81.74%
Cash 		-0.13% -86.71% 14.73% 82.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSSX % Rank
Technology 		19.40% 14.77% 21.46% 43.05%
Financial Services 		15.25% 12.29% 18.11% 51.77%
Healthcare 		12.69% 8.82% 15.72% 33.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.12% 9.27% 14.12% 48.23%
Industrials 		10.28% 9.57% 15.26% 68.66%
Communication Services 		7.56% 6.12% 11.04% 36.24%
Consumer Defense 		7.55% 4.55% 11.70% 21.53%
Basic Materials 		4.80% 2.40% 5.65% 53.13%
Energy 		4.54% 1.87% 4.03% 38.96%
Real Estate 		3.72% 1.82% 9.04% 64.58%
Utilities 		3.10% 0.55% 4.39% 25.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSSX % Rank
US 		64.14% 34.23% 75.57% 19.62%
Non US 		33.96% 18.37% 51.41% 36.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSSX % Rank
Government 		52.18% 0.00% 72.52% 37.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		47.82% 1.23% 99.01% 54.77%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 81.74%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 29.24% 24.52%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.08% 63.17% 51.77%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.01% 7.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPSSX % Rank
US 		1.97% -0.24% 50.12% 86.38%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 42.49% 80.38%

VPSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.02% 35.30% 53.26%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.94% 54.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 65.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 37.28%

Sales Fees

VPSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 3.00% 208.00% 62.17%

VPSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPSSX Category Low Category High VPSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.79% 0.00% 1.44% 51.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPSSX Category Low Category High VPSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -0.04% 8.75% 41.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VPSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2015

7.31

7.3%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

