Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$302 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.4%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns.
|•
|Companies valued at discount to their asset value.
|•
|Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson employs a value-driven investment philosophy that selects securities selling at a relatively low value based on discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out-of-favor or misunderstood.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson starts with the entire U.S. exchange-traded equity investment universe. Vaughan Nelson then narrows the investment universe by using fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio of 20 to 40 securities.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson will also employ its value driven investment philosophy to identify out-of-favor or misunderstood debt securities.
|•
|Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from the investment thesis.
|•
|Invest in convertible preferred stock and convertible debt securities.
|•
|Invest in publicly traded master limited partnerships.
|•
|Invest in foreign securities, including emerging market securities, traded in U.S. markets directly or through depositary receipt programs such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
|•
|Invest in REITs.
|•
|Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”).
|Period
|VNSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|38.96%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|21.49%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|76.68%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|67.49%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|40.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|VNSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|17.45%
|2021
|0.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|90.62%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|58.03%
|2019
|4.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|78.11%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|50.80%
|Period
|VNSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|34.62%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|15.69%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|77.00%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|76.74%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|74.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|VNSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|17.53%
|2021
|0.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|90.62%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|57.95%
|2019
|4.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|78.11%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|72.44%
|VNSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VNSYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|302 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|69.99%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|4154
|96.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|158 M
|288 K
|270 B
|64.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.37%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|10.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VNSYX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.91%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|96.92%
|Cash
|7.09%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|2.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|79.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|79.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|77.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|77.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VNSYX % Rank
|Technology
|18.77%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|78.23%
|Healthcare
|15.95%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|23.29%
|Financial Services
|14.40%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|36.15%
|Basic Materials
|11.45%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|1.07%
|Consumer Defense
|10.79%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|10.96%
|Industrials
|9.62%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|40.33%
|Communication Services
|5.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|82.88%
|Utilities
|4.72%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|10.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.50%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|95.36%
|Energy
|4.18%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|45.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|97.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VNSYX % Rank
|US
|85.01%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|88.67%
|Non US
|7.90%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|16.80%
|VNSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|43.91%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|82.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|VNSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VNSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VNSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|90.50%
|VNSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VNSYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|89.86%
|VNSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VNSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VNSYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|57.55%
|VNSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$1.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Mr. Weber has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2003. During began his professional career since 1996, he has held a number of positions in the investment management area, including Vice President of Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets and Associate in the Investment Banking department at Deutsche Banc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...