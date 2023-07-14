Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select Fund

VNSCX | Fund

$16.87

$302 M

0.00%

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$302 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VNSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Wallis

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, limited partnership interests, interests in limited liability companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or other trusts and similar securities. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Typically, the Fund’s portfolio will hold 20 to 40 securities. The Fund may invest in companies with any market capitalization, although, it will typically focus its investments in mid- to large-capitalization companies. While the Fund typically invests in equity securities, it may also invest in debt securities, including below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). A fixed-income security is considered below investment grade quality when none of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Fitch Investor Services, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings) have rated the securities in one of their top four ratings categories. 
Vaughan Nelson invests in companies of all market capitalizations with a focus on those companies meeting Vaughan Nelson’s return expectations. 
Vaughan Nelson uses a bottom-up value oriented investment process in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Vaughan Nelson seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: 
Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns. 
Companies valued at discount to their asset value. 
Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level. 
In selecting investments for the Fund, Vaughan Nelson generally employs the following strategies: 
Vaughan Nelson employs a value-driven investment philosophy that selects securities selling at a relatively low value based on discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out-of-favor or misunderstood. 
Vaughan Nelson starts with the entire U.S. exchange-traded equity investment universe. Vaughan Nelson then narrows the investment universe by using fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio of 20 to 40 securities. 
Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period. 
Vaughan Nelson will also employ its value driven investment philosophy to identify out-of-favor or misunderstood debt securities. 
Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from the investment thesis. 
The Fund also may: 
Invest in convertible preferred stock and convertible debt securities. 
Invest in publicly traded master limited partnerships. 
Invest in foreign securities, including emerging market securities, traded in U.S. markets directly or through depositary receipt programs such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). 
Invest in REITs. 
Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). 
VNSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -14.3% 35.6% 46.87%
1 Yr 15.3% -55.6% 38.6% 29.68%
3 Yr -0.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 85.92%
5 Yr -1.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 79.79%
10 Yr 2.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 53.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -64.5% 28.9% 21.40%
2021 -1.1% -20.5% 152.6% 94.88%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 63.52%
2019 4.1% -8.3% 8.9% 79.80%
2018 -3.2% -13.5% 12.6% 57.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -20.5% 35.6% 42.01%
1 Yr 15.3% -55.6% 40.3% 23.20%
3 Yr -0.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 85.58%
5 Yr -1.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 82.20%
10 Yr 2.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 83.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -64.5% 28.9% 21.47%
2021 -1.1% -20.5% 152.6% 94.88%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 63.44%
2019 4.1% -8.3% 8.9% 79.80%
2018 -3.2% -10.9% 12.6% 76.24%

NAV & Total Return History

VNSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VNSCX Category Low Category High VNSCX % Rank
Net Assets 302 M 177 K 1.21 T 69.84%
Number of Holdings 28 2 4154 96.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 158 M 288 K 270 B 64.14%
Weighting of Top 10 47.37% 1.8% 106.2% 10.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Moderna Inc 5.41%
  2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 5.37%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.31%
  4. Electronic Arts Inc 4.92%
  5. Microsoft Corp 4.91%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 4.90%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.89%
  8. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 4.81%
  9. Apple Inc 4.80%
  10. Amazon.com Inc 4.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VNSCX % Rank
Stocks 		92.91% 0.00% 130.24% 96.77%
Cash 		7.09% -102.29% 100.00% 2.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 79.37%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 79.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 77.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 77.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNSCX % Rank
Technology 		18.77% 0.00% 48.94% 78.08%
Healthcare 		15.95% 0.00% 60.70% 23.14%
Financial Services 		14.40% 0.00% 55.59% 36.00%
Basic Materials 		11.45% 0.00% 25.70% 0.91%
Consumer Defense 		10.79% 0.00% 47.71% 10.81%
Industrials 		9.62% 0.00% 29.90% 40.18%
Communication Services 		5.64% 0.00% 27.94% 82.72%
Utilities 		4.72% 0.00% 20.91% 10.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.50% 0.00% 30.33% 95.21%
Energy 		4.18% 0.00% 41.64% 45.28%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 97.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNSCX % Rank
US 		85.01% 0.00% 127.77% 88.52%
Non US 		7.90% 0.00% 32.38% 16.65%

VNSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 49.27% 7.13%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 82.26%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 80.77%

Trading Fees

VNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 0.00% 496.00% 90.32%

VNSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VNSCX Category Low Category High VNSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 89.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VNSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VNSCX Category Low Category High VNSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -54.00% 6.06% 93.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VNSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VNSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Wallis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2012

9.93

9.9%

Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.

Scott Weber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2012

9.93

9.9%

Mr. Weber has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2003. During began his professional career since 1996, he has held a number of positions in the investment management area, including Vice President of Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets and Associate in the Investment Banking department at Deutsche Banc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

