Antonio Picca, Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has worked in investment management since 2015, has been with Vanguard since 2017and has managed the Fund since its inception in 2018. Prior to joining Vanguard, he was a research associate on the strategy research team of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Education: B.S., Bocconi University; M.S., London School of Economics; M.B.A. and joint Ph.D., University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Department of Economics.