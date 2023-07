The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign stocks that are expected to generate lower volatility relative to the global equity market. The portfolio will include a diverse mix of companies located in many different countries and representing many different market sectors and industry groups. The advisor uses quantitative models that evaluate all of the securities in the Fund's benchmark, the FTSE Global All Cap Index (USD Hedged), to construct a global equity portfolio that seeks to achieve the lowest amount of expected volatility subject to a set of reasonable constraints designed to foster portfolio diversification and liquidity. The Fund generally will seek to hedge most of its currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar to reduce overall portfolio volatility.