Principal Investment Strategies

The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the medium capitalization sector while seeking to provide the risk characteristics of the less volatile large capitalization S&P 500 ® Index. The fund invests in a select group of medium market capitalization companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies believed by the subadviser to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts.