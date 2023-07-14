Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
20.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
Net Assets
$1.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.5%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|68.67%
|1 Yr
|20.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|16.25%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|4.81%
|5 Yr
|10.0%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|4.10%
|10 Yr
|11.2%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|1.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|VMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|7.12%
|2021
|10.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|3.30%
|2020
|7.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|56.17%
|2019
|6.8%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|27.68%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|8.96%
|Period
|VMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|66.37%
|1 Yr
|20.6%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|15.37%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|7.05%
|5 Yr
|10.0%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|6.32%
|10 Yr
|11.2%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|6.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|VMACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|7.12%
|2021
|10.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|3.48%
|2020
|7.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|56.17%
|2019
|6.8%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|27.68%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|24.03%
|VMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.32 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|43.66%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|20
|3702
|93.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|641 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|32.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.45%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|16.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMACX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.88%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|68.31%
|Cash
|3.12%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|28.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|33.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|36.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|27.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|30.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMACX % Rank
|Industrials
|37.31%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|0.53%
|Healthcare
|21.69%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|20.77%
|Technology
|19.01%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|85.39%
|Financial Services
|12.03%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|21.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.01%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|95.60%
|Consumer Defense
|3.25%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|27.82%
|Real Estate
|1.70%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|60.92%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|45.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|73.94%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|90.14%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|80.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMACX % Rank
|US
|96.88%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|23.24%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|92.61%
|VMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|30.77%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.56%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|53.89%
|VMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|57.35%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VMACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|28.75%
|VMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|34.68%
|VMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.58%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|49.46%
|VMACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 22, 2009
12.95
13.0%
Craig Stone is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization producer-durables sector. He has approximately 29 years of equity research experience. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2000, Mr. Stone was a Portfolio Manager at Doheny Asset Management. He earned a B.S. in International Business from San Francisco State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 22, 2009
12.95
13.0%
Jon Christensen, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Christensen is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization health-care sector. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Doheny Asset Management and has approximately 18 years of equity research experience. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the California State University, Long Beach. Mr. Christensen is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...