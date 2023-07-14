Home
Trending ETFs

VMACX (Mutual Fund)

VMACX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$52.59 -0.2 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VIMCX) Primary A (VMACX) C (VMCCX) Retirement (VRMCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Core Fund

VMACX | Fund

$52.59

$1.32 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

20.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

Net Assets

$1.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VMACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 22, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Stone

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the medium capitalization sector while seeking to provide the risk characteristics of the less volatile large capitalization S&P 500® Index. The fund invests in a select group of medium market capitalization companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies believed by the subadviser to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of medium market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers medium market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index over the past three years was $72.5 million to $81.5 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 35 securities at any given time.
Read More

VMACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -26.9% 59.5% 68.67%
1 Yr 20.6% -43.3% 860.3% 16.25%
3 Yr 11.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 4.81%
5 Yr 10.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 4.10%
10 Yr 11.2%* -18.3% 13.6% 1.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 7.12%
2021 10.9% -52.0% 83.9% 3.30%
2020 7.7% -17.6% 195.3% 56.17%
2019 6.8% -16.0% 9.5% 27.68%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 8.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -53.4% 55.3% 66.37%
1 Yr 20.6% -60.3% 860.3% 15.37%
3 Yr 11.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 7.05%
5 Yr 10.0%* -27.6% 82.5% 6.32%
10 Yr 11.2%* -17.1% 15.4% 6.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 7.12%
2021 10.9% -52.0% 83.9% 3.48%
2020 7.7% -17.6% 195.3% 56.17%
2019 6.8% -16.0% 9.5% 27.68%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 24.03%

NAV & Total Return History

VMACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMACX Category Low Category High VMACX % Rank
Net Assets 1.32 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 43.66%
Number of Holdings 32 20 3702 93.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 641 M 360 K 10.9 B 32.75%
Weighting of Top 10 44.45% 5.5% 92.1% 16.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AMETEK Inc 5.38%
  2. Aspen Technology Inc 5.34%
  3. Zebra Technologies Corp 5.03%
  4. Globus Medical Inc Class A 4.76%
  5. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 4.61%
  6. Azenta Inc 4.53%
  7. The Cooper Companies Inc 4.39%
  8. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 4.17%
  9. Exponent Inc 4.09%
  10. Equifax Inc 4.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMACX % Rank
Stocks 		96.88% 23.99% 100.52% 68.31%
Cash 		3.12% -0.52% 26.94% 28.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 33.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 36.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 27.64%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 30.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMACX % Rank
Industrials 		37.31% 0.00% 38.23% 0.53%
Healthcare 		21.69% 0.00% 43.77% 20.77%
Technology 		19.01% 0.04% 62.17% 85.39%
Financial Services 		12.03% 0.00% 43.01% 21.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.01% 0.00% 57.41% 95.60%
Consumer Defense 		3.25% 0.00% 16.40% 27.82%
Real Estate 		1.70% 0.00% 19.28% 60.92%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 45.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 73.94%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 90.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 80.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMACX % Rank
US 		96.88% 23.38% 100.52% 23.24%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 92.61%

VMACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.02% 19.28% 30.77%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 71.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.56%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 53.89%

Sales Fees

VMACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.00% 5.75% 57.35%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 28.75%

VMACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMACX Category Low Category High VMACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 34.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMACX Category Low Category High VMACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.58% -2.24% 2.75% 49.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VMACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2009

12.95

13.0%

Craig Stone is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization producer-durables sector. He has approximately 29 years of equity research experience. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2000, Mr. Stone was a Portfolio Manager at Doheny Asset Management. He earned a B.S. in International Business from San Francisco State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Jon Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2009

12.95

13.0%

Jon Christensen, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Christensen is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization health-care sector. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Doheny Asset Management and has approximately 18 years of equity research experience. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the California State University, Long Beach. Mr. Christensen is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

