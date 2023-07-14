Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$112 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VLSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Long/Short Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 06, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Wright

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by investing in long positions of companies the fund’s subadviser believes to be of high quality and selling short positions in companies the fund’s subadviser believes to be of low quality. The fund takes a long position by purchasing the shares of a company that the subadviser believes will increase in value. A short position is an attempt to profit from an expected drop in the price of a company’s securities by borrowing shares and selling them, and subsequently repurchasing shares of that company.
The long investment strategy aims to purchase the stock of issuers deemed by the subadviser as high quality companies at attractive valuations. Qualities the fund’s subadviser uses to define “high-quality” companies include a durable competitive advantage, strong management team, and reasonable capital structure.
The short investment strategy aims to sell short the stock of low quality companies whose share price the subadviser expects to drop because it does not accurately reflect the poor fundamentals of the business. Qualities the fund’s subadviser uses to define “low-quality” companies include an erratic or mediocre financial performance, poor history of capital allocation, a flawed business model and/or an aggressive capital structure.
The fund’s net market exposure (long exposure minus short exposure) may fluctuate based on the number and quality of investments ideas the fund’s subadviser is able to find as a result of its bottom-up fundamental analysis, but the fund will generally have a net long bias (long exposure will typically exceed short exposure).
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments, in long and short positions of U.S.-listed equity securities of any capitalization. The fund’s investments may include securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), S&P Depositary Receipts (“SPDRs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar instruments. To the extent that selling short a particular stock is impractical, or prohibited, the fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options or futures, as an alternative method to take a short position consistent with the fund’s investment strategy described herein.
The fund is considered non-diversified under federal securities laws, which means that it may concentrate its investments in fewer issuers than permitted for diversified mutual funds. In general, the fund is not constrained by any sector weight limitations, but it is limited to investing a maximum of 25% of its total assets in any one industry.
Read More

VLSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -14.1% 30.8% 19.55%
1 Yr 7.3% -16.2% 40.2% 25.14%
3 Yr 2.1%* -21.9% 28.6% 43.29%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -54.0% 17.4% 92.53%
2021 5.4% -22.5% 24.1% 33.33%
2020 9.2% -19.4% 24.1% 6.17%
2019 8.1% -5.5% 12.9% 3.92%
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -33.0% 30.8% 17.88%
1 Yr 7.3% -52.8% 40.2% 24.58%
3 Yr 2.1%* -21.5% 28.6% 44.44%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -54.0% 17.4% 92.53%
2021 5.4% -22.5% 24.1% 33.33%
2020 9.2% -19.4% 24.1% 6.17%
2019 8.1% -5.5% 12.9% 3.92%
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VLSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VLSCX Category Low Category High VLSCX % Rank
Net Assets 112 M 818 K 5.18 B 45.81%
Number of Holdings 50 3 2670 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 67.9 M -175 M 1.1 B 33.92%
Weighting of Top 10 45.80% 1.5% 100.0% 35.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MediaAlpha Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 7.81%
  2. Lamar Advertising Co Class A 6.18%
  3. Evertec Inc 5.13%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.05%
  5. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 5.03%
  6. Primerica Inc 4.88%
  7. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc Class A 4.20%
  8. Pool Corp 4.00%
  9. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc 3.93%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSCX % Rank
Stocks 		85.98% -2.90% 119.13% 21.51%
Cash 		13.42% -67.46% 106.99% 76.02%
Other 		0.60% -35.22% 39.56% 24.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 80.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 77.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 77.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSCX % Rank
Technology 		23.26% 0.00% 43.24% 24.67%
Financial Services 		22.37% 0.00% 83.83% 19.33%
Industrials 		12.28% 0.00% 31.93% 43.33%
Communication Services 		9.84% 0.00% 32.32% 18.67%
Healthcare 		9.22% 0.00% 100.00% 79.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.19% 0.00% 88.83% 80.67%
Real Estate 		6.24% 0.00% 10.93% 14.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.15% 0.00% 33.38% 52.00%
Basic Materials 		3.44% 0.00% 28.58% 46.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 95.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.57% 98.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLSCX % Rank
US 		77.75% -24.26% 116.70% 18.13%
Non US 		8.23% -43.01% 95.82% 28.07%

VLSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.01% 0.44% 13.51% 18.86%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 61.67%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.91%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 1.54% 50.00%

Sales Fees

VLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 84.21%

Trading Fees

VLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 479.00% 16.31%

VLSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VLSCX Category Low Category High VLSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 85.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VLSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VLSCX Category Low Category High VLSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.29% -3.33% 2.16% 94.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VLSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VLSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Wright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2018

3.49

3.5%

Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2012, Mr. Wright worked at Alvarez & Marsalas a Senior Associate in Turnarounds and Restructuring and at HoulihanLokeyHoward & Zukinas an Associate in the Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group. He has approximately seven years of equity research experience. Mr. Wright earned a B.S.E., concentration in Finance, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles where he was selected for the Student Investment Fund. Mr. Wright is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Julie Biel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2013, Ms. Biel worked at Imperial Capital as an Equity Research Associate. Prior to business school, Ms. Biel was an Equity Research Associate at Merrill Lynch. She has approximately 11 years of equity research experience. Ms. Biel earned a B.A., in Economics and Psychology from New York University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles. Ms. Biel is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

