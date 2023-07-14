Principal Investment Strategies

The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by investing in long positions of companies the fund’s subadviser believes to be of high quality and selling short positions in companies the fund’s subadviser believes to be of low quality. The fund takes a long position by purchasing the shares of a company that the subadviser believes will increase in value. A short position is an attempt to profit from an expected drop in the price of a company’s securities by borrowing shares and selling them, and subsequently repurchasing shares of that company.

The long investment strategy aims to purchase the stock of issuers deemed by the subadviser as high quality companies at attractive valuations. Qualities the fund’s subadviser uses to define “high-quality” companies include a durable competitive advantage, strong management team, and reasonable capital structure.

The short investment strategy aims to sell short the stock of low quality companies whose share price the subadviser expects to drop because it does not accurately reflect the poor fundamentals of the business. Qualities the fund’s subadviser uses to define “low-quality” companies include an erratic or mediocre financial performance, poor history of capital allocation, a flawed business model and/or an aggressive capital structure.

The fund’s net market exposure (long exposure minus short exposure) may fluctuate based on the number and quality of investments ideas the fund’s subadviser is able to find as a result of its bottom-up fundamental analysis, but the fund will generally have a net long bias (long exposure will typically exceed short exposure).

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments, in long and short positions of U.S.-listed equity securities of any capitalization. The fund’s investments may include securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), S&P Depositary Receipts (“SPDRs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar instruments. To the extent that selling short a particular stock is impractical, or prohibited, the fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options or futures, as an alternative method to take a short position consistent with the fund’s investment strategy described herein.

The fund is considered non-diversified under federal securities laws, which means that it may concentrate its investments in fewer issuers than permitted for diversified mutual funds. In general, the fund is not constrained by any sector weight limitations, but it is limited to investing a maximum of 25% of its total assets in any one industry.