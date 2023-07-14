Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund, a diversified investment company, invests primarily in equity securities (i.e., common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks) of small, medium and large capitalization companies, which include U.S. issuers and foreign issuers, including those whose securities are traded in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those whose securities are traded in the U.S. as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from a group of vice industries that includes the alcoholic beverages, defense/aerospace, gaming, and tobacco industries. The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its net assets in this group of four vice industries (but no more than 80% of its net assets in any single industry). “Vice industries” are those industries whose focus, in the Adviser’s assessment, may be morally questioned by members of the general public or face funding or regulatory challenges because of social disapproval. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and invests at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies.
The Fund also participates in short selling of securities and certain options strategies in an attempt to generate incremental returns. Use of these strategies may vary depending upon market and other conditions and may be limited by regulatory and other constraints.
For cash management purposes or due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities, the Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in cash or similar short-term, high-quality debt securities. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in high-quality, short-term debt securities and money market instruments. These short-term debt securities and money market instruments include commercial paper, certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances, shares of money market mutual funds, U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.
|Period
|VICEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|7.16%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|73.41%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|98.91%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|92.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|44.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|VICEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|92.55%
|2021
|-8.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|55.63%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|85.46%
|2019
|4.8%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|31.92%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|98.88%
|VICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VICEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|79.2 M
|199 K
|133 B
|71.16%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|1
|9075
|87.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.5 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|64.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.66%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|6.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VICEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.83%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|92.62%
|Cash
|1.17%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|5.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|73.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|24.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|70.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|71.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VICEX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|51.53%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|0.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.34%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|0.22%
|Industrials
|21.47%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|14.65%
|Real Estate
|1.69%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|52.97%
|Healthcare
|0.97%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|98.02%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|67.95%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|98.35%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|96.04%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|62.89%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|97.69%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|85.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VICEX % Rank
|Non US
|58.92%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|8.26%
|US
|39.91%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|94.71%
|VICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.77%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|24.86%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|93.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|VICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|85.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VICEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|11.70%
|VICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VICEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|69.69%
|VICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VICEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|36.14%
|VICEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2020
1.74
1.7%
Mr. Ben Warwick serves as a portfolio manager at USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. Mr. Warwick also currently serves as a private wealth advisor for Aveo Capital Partners, LLC, Quantitative Equity Strategies (QES) and Sovereign Private Equity Management. Mr. Warwick founded QES, a quantitative investment management firm that developed indices for the mutual fund industry, in 1999. In addition, Mr. Warwick has served as Chief Investment Officer for Fort Point Capital Partners. Mr. Warwick obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2020
1.74
1.7%
Mr. Paul Strehle serves as a portfolio manager at USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. Previously, Mr. Strehle was a portfolio manager at Fort Point Capital Partners from 2015 to 2020. Previously, Mr. Strehle was a Principal at the Carlyle Group on the quantitative market strategies team. In addition, Mr. Strehle has also been an options trader and portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs and the Hermitage Group. He was also Global Head of Solutions at RTS Realtime Systems (a Bloomberg company) and served on the firm's management board. Mr. Strehle graduated from Lawrence University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
