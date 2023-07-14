Home
Trending ETFs

USA Mutuals Vice Fund

mutual fund
VICEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.56 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (VICEX) Primary C (VICCX) A (VICAX) Inst (VICVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USA Mutuals Vice Fund

VICEX | Fund

$24.56

$79.2 M

0.00%

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$79.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USA Mutuals Vice Fund

VICEX | Fund

$24.56

$79.2 M

0.00%

1.77%

VICEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USA Mutuals Vice Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USA Mutuals
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Warwick

Fund Description

The Fund, a diversified investment company, invests primarily in equity securities (i.e., common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks) of small, medium and large capitalization companies, which include U.S. issuers and foreign issuers, including those whose securities are traded in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those whose securities are traded in the U.S. as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from a group of vice industries that includes the alcoholic beverages, defense/aerospace, gaming, and tobacco industries. The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its net assets in this group of four vice industries (but no more than 80% of its net assets in any single industry). “Vice industries” are those industries whose focus, in the Adviser’s assessment, may be morally questioned by members of the general public or face funding or regulatory challenges because of social disapproval. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and invests at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies.

The Fund also participates in short selling of securities and certain options strategies in an attempt to generate incremental returns. Use of these strategies may vary depending upon market and other conditions and may be limited by regulatory and other constraints.

For cash management purposes or due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities, the Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in cash or similar short-term, high-quality debt securities. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in high-quality, short-term debt securities and money market instruments. These short-term debt securities and money market instruments include commercial paper, certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances, shares of money market mutual funds, U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.

Read More

VICEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -35.6% 29.2% 7.16%
1 Yr 6.6% 17.3% 252.4% 73.41%
3 Yr -3.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 98.91%
5 Yr -4.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 92.35%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 44.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -24.3% 957.1% 92.55%
2021 -8.0% -38.3% 47.1% 55.63%
2020 -1.6% -54.2% 0.6% 85.46%
2019 4.8% -76.0% 54.1% 31.92%
2018 -4.8% -26.1% 47.8% 98.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -35.6% 29.2% 7.16%
1 Yr 6.6% 11.4% 252.4% 69.43%
3 Yr -3.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 98.66%
5 Yr -4.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 91.54%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 43.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -24.3% 957.1% 92.55%
2021 -8.0% -33.1% 47.1% 56.01%
2020 -1.6% -44.4% 1.8% 90.04%
2019 4.8% -6.5% 54.1% 53.15%
2018 -4.8% -14.4% 47.8% 99.20%

NAV & Total Return History

VICEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VICEX Category Low Category High VICEX % Rank
Net Assets 79.2 M 199 K 133 B 71.16%
Number of Holdings 27 1 9075 87.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 64.65%
Weighting of Top 10 69.66% 9.1% 100.0% 6.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  2. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  3. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  4. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  5. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  6. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  7. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  8. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  9. Swedish Match AB 8.83%
  10. Swedish Match AB 8.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VICEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.83% 61.84% 125.47% 92.62%
Cash 		1.17% -174.70% 23.12% 5.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 73.24%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 24.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 70.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 71.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VICEX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		51.53% 0.00% 73.28% 0.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		24.34% 0.00% 40.94% 0.22%
Industrials 		21.47% 0.00% 44.06% 14.65%
Real Estate 		1.69% 0.00% 39.48% 52.97%
Healthcare 		0.97% 0.00% 35.42% 98.02%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 67.95%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 49.87% 98.35%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.42% 96.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 62.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 97.69%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 85.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VICEX % Rank
Non US 		58.92% 0.58% 99.46% 8.26%
US 		39.91% 0.13% 103.82% 94.71%

VICEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.01% 44.27% 24.86%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.82% 93.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

VICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 85.71%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 11.70%

VICEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VICEX Category Low Category High VICEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 69.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VICEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VICEX Category Low Category High VICEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.15% -4.27% 12.65% 36.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VICEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VICEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Warwick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Mr. Ben Warwick serves as a portfolio manager at USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. Mr. Warwick also currently serves as a private wealth advisor for Aveo Capital Partners, LLC, Quantitative Equity Strategies (QES) and Sovereign Private Equity Management. Mr. Warwick founded QES, a quantitative investment management firm that developed indices for the mutual fund industry, in 1999. In addition, Mr. Warwick has served as Chief Investment Officer for Fort Point Capital Partners. Mr. Warwick obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Paul Strehle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Mr. Paul Strehle serves as a portfolio manager at USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. Previously, Mr. Strehle was a portfolio manager at Fort Point Capital Partners from 2015 to 2020. Previously, Mr. Strehle was a Principal at the Carlyle Group on the quantitative market strategies team. In addition, Mr. Strehle has also been an options trader and portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs and the Hermitage Group. He was also Global Head of Solutions at RTS Realtime Systems (a Bloomberg company) and served on the firm's management board. Mr. Strehle graduated from Lawrence University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

