The Fund, a diversified investment company, invests primarily in equity securities (i.e., common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks) of small, medium and large capitalization companies, which include U.S. issuers and foreign issuers, including those whose securities are traded in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those whose securities are traded in the U.S. as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from a group of vice industries that includes the alcoholic beverages, defense/aerospace, gaming, and tobacco industries. The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its net assets in this group of four vice industries (but no more than 80% of its net assets in any single industry). “Vice industries” are those industries whose focus, in the Adviser’s assessment, may be morally questioned by members of the general public or face funding or regulatory challenges because of social disapproval. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and invests at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies.

The Fund also participates in short selling of securities and certain options strategies in an attempt to generate incremental returns. Use of these strategies may vary depending upon market and other conditions and may be limited by regulatory and other constraints.

For cash management purposes or due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities, the Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in cash or similar short-term, high-quality debt securities. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in high-quality, short-term debt securities and money market instruments. These short-term debt securities and money market instruments include commercial paper, certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances, shares of money market mutual funds, U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.