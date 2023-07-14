Home
Trending ETFs

Voya Large-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
VGOSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$43.33 +0.08 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (NLCAX) Primary C (NLCCX) Other (IGOWX) Inst (PLCIX) Retirement (VGORX) Retirement (VGOSX) Other (VPLCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Large-Cap Growth Fund

VGOSX | Fund

$43.33

$838 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.5%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$838 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGOSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Large-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Bianchi

Fund Description

VGOSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 47.37%
1 Yr 2.7% -46.2% 77.9% 90.16%
3 Yr -6.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 82.41%
5 Yr -0.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 67.55%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 63.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -85.9% 81.6% 85.15%
2021 1.6% -31.0% 26.7% 66.19%
2020 5.3% -13.0% 34.8% 78.40%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 36.75%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 32.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 45.32%
1 Yr 2.7% -46.2% 77.9% 85.98%
3 Yr -6.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 82.18%
5 Yr -0.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 72.12%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 60.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -85.9% 81.6% 85.15%
2021 1.6% -31.0% 26.7% 66.19%
2020 5.3% -13.0% 34.8% 78.40%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 36.93%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 3.1% 55.81%

NAV & Total Return History

VGOSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGOSX Category Low Category High VGOSX % Rank
Net Assets 838 M 189 K 222 B 57.19%
Number of Holdings 51 2 3509 64.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 451 M -1.37 M 104 B 56.48%
Weighting of Top 10 50.83% 11.4% 116.5% 29.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.99%
  2. Apple Inc 8.98%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.33%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.75%
  6. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 3.11%
  7. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.94%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 2.90%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.88%
  10. Adobe Inc 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGOSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.89% 50.26% 104.50% 73.77%
Cash 		3.11% -10.83% 49.73% 20.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 44.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 48.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 41.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 41.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGOSX % Rank
Technology 		42.19% 0.00% 65.70% 17.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.18% 0.00% 62.57% 17.70%
Healthcare 		11.05% 0.00% 39.76% 65.25%
Industrials 		7.37% 0.00% 30.65% 35.82%
Communication Services 		7.32% 0.00% 66.40% 76.72%
Financial Services 		4.60% 0.00% 43.06% 87.87%
Consumer Defense 		3.96% 0.00% 25.50% 46.97%
Real Estate 		2.36% 0.00% 16.05% 23.11%
Energy 		0.97% 0.00% 41.09% 37.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 58.69%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 83.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGOSX % Rank
US 		95.93% 34.69% 100.00% 41.80%
Non US 		0.96% 0.00% 54.22% 76.48%

VGOSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 20.29% 87.81%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.50% 27.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 46.56%

Sales Fees

VGOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VGOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 0.00% 316.74% 87.77%

VGOSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGOSX Category Low Category High VGOSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 49.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGOSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGOSX Category Low Category High VGOSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -6.13% 1.75% 18.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGOSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGOSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Bianchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2009

13.35

13.4%

Jeffrey Bianchi, CFA Head of U.S. Growth and Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Bianchi is the head of the U.S. growth team and serves as a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. When Jeff joined the firm he spent a year as a quantitative analyst before moving to the fundamental equity team where he then worked as an analyst covering the health care, technology and industrials sectors for the large cap growth strategies. He joined the large cap growth portfolio management team in 2000, was named a portfolio manager on the strategy in 2008, and was named a portfolio manager on the mid cap growth strategy in 2005. Jeff received a BA in economics, a BS in finance, and an MA in economics from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Michael Pytosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Michael Pytosh Chief Investment Officer, Equities Michael Pytosh is chief investment officer, equities at Voya Investment Management. Mike also serves as a portfolio manager for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. Previously at the firm, Mike covered the technology sector as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was president of Lincoln Equity Management, LLC and a technology analyst. Mike also served as a technology analyst at JPMorgan Investment Management and an analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mike started his career at American Express. He has a BS degree in accounting from Arizona State University and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

Kristy Finnegan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Kristy Finnegan is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. She also covers the consumer staples sector. Kristy joined the firm as an analyst covering the technology sector and later covering the consumer sectors. Prior to joining the firm, she was an investment banking analyst at SunTrust Equitable Securities in Nashville, Tennessee where she focused on deals primarily in the education and health care sectors. She earned a BS in economics from Vanderbilt University, and she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Leigh Todd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Leigh Todd, CFA, is a senior vice president and a portfolio manager on Voya IM’s Growth strategies. Prior to joining Voya, she was a portfolio manager on Mellon’s Large Cap Growth and Core portfolios and co-manager on their Global strategy. She earned a BS in Economics from Lehigh University and is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

