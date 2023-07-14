Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.5%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$838 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.8%
Expense Ratio 0.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PLCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|47.29%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|90.33%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|82.58%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|67.82%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|56.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|85.49%
|2021
|1.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|66.27%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|78.58%
|2019
|6.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|36.93%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|32.48%
|Period
|PLCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|45.24%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|86.15%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|82.35%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|72.40%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|81.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|85.49%
|2021
|1.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|66.27%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|78.58%
|2019
|6.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|37.12%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|55.90%
|PLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|838 M
|189 K
|222 B
|57.35%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|3509
|65.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|451 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|56.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.83%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|29.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.89%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|73.93%
|Cash
|3.11%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|20.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|90.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|88.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|90.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|90.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLCIX % Rank
|Technology
|42.19%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|17.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.18%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|17.87%
|Healthcare
|11.05%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|65.41%
|Industrials
|7.37%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|36.15%
|Communication Services
|7.32%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|76.89%
|Financial Services
|4.60%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|88.03%
|Consumer Defense
|3.96%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|47.13%
|Real Estate
|2.36%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|23.69%
|Energy
|0.97%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|37.87%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|93.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|96.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLCIX % Rank
|US
|95.93%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|41.97%
|Non US
|0.96%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|76.64%
|PLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.61%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|84.14%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|51.36%
|PLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|88.42%
|PLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|92.66%
|PLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.07%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|22.19%
|PLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$2.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2004
|$0.603
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2009
13.35
13.4%
Jeffrey Bianchi, CFA Head of U.S. Growth and Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Bianchi is the head of the U.S. growth team and serves as a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. When Jeff joined the firm he spent a year as a quantitative analyst before moving to the fundamental equity team where he then worked as an analyst covering the health care, technology and industrials sectors for the large cap growth strategies. He joined the large cap growth portfolio management team in 2000, was named a portfolio manager on the strategy in 2008, and was named a portfolio manager on the mid cap growth strategy in 2005. Jeff received a BA in economics, a BS in finance, and an MA in economics from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Michael Pytosh Chief Investment Officer, Equities Michael Pytosh is chief investment officer, equities at Voya Investment Management. Mike also serves as a portfolio manager for the large cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. Previously at the firm, Mike covered the technology sector as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was president of Lincoln Equity Management, LLC and a technology analyst. Mike also served as a technology analyst at JPMorgan Investment Management and an analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mike started his career at American Express. He has a BS degree in accounting from Arizona State University and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Kristy Finnegan is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. She also covers the consumer staples sector. Kristy joined the firm as an analyst covering the technology sector and later covering the consumer sectors. Prior to joining the firm, she was an investment banking analyst at SunTrust Equitable Securities in Nashville, Tennessee where she focused on deals primarily in the education and health care sectors. She earned a BS in economics from Vanderbilt University, and she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Leigh Todd, CFA, is a senior vice president and a portfolio manager on Voya IM’s Growth strategies. Prior to joining Voya, she was a portfolio manager on Mellon’s Large Cap Growth and Core portfolios and co-manager on their Global strategy. She earned a BS in Economics from Lehigh University and is a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...