Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
53.8%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|VFLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|27.60%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|14.91%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|16.06%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VFLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.8%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|65.19%
|2021
|4.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|42.34%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|43.56%
|2019
|1.3%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|VFLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFLEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|532
|4
|4478
|46.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|102 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|50.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.83%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|51.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFLEX % Rank
|Other
|43.94%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|10.25%
|Bonds
|33.74%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|27.92%
|Stocks
|11.88%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|79.15%
|Cash
|10.03%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|73.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.31%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|12.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|53.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFLEX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|73.36%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|94.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|49.03%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|79.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|87.26%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|6.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.86%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|82.24%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|70.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|93.05%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|72.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFLEX % Rank
|US
|9.84%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|71.73%
|Non US
|2.04%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|78.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFLEX % Rank
|Securitized
|44.16%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|1.06%
|Corporate
|31.20%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|15.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.15%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|80.21%
|Government
|1.18%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|83.04%
|Municipal
|0.26%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|5.30%
|Derivative
|0.06%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|62.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFLEX % Rank
|Non US
|18.84%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|12.72%
|US
|14.90%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|37.81%
|VFLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|10.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|VFLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VFLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VFLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|N/A
|VFLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFLEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|71.73%
|VFLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VFLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFLEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.36%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|N/A
|VFLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2021
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Mr. Brian Murphy serves as Portfolio Manager at Vivaldi Capital Management. Brian joined Vivaldi as a Senior Research Analyst on the investment team with a particular focus on Vivaldi's alternatives portfolios. Brian is responsible for all aspects of the investment process, including investment sourcing, evaluation, and monitoring. He is also a member of the firm's investment committee. Brian has eight years of alternatives investment experience at both multi-manager and single strategy hedge funds, with a particularly deep background in long/short equity and derivatives trading strategies. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Brian was a Director for Voyager Management, a fund of hedge funds firm. He received his B.S. in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, OH.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Mr. Sam Dunlap serves as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. He is also responsible for managing the separately managed accounts for Angel Oak clients, primarily depository institutions, and focuses on building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Sam joined Angel Oak in 2009. He serves as a voting member of the firm's public funds Investment Committee and is a board member of the Angel Oak Funds Trust. He has also been featured as a television guest on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. Sam began his capital markets career in 2002 and has investment experience across multiple sectors of the fixed income market. Prior to joining Angel Oak, he was with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he focused on both interest rate hedging products and interest rate linked structured notes. Before SunTrust, Sam was at Wachovia in Charlotte, NC supporting the agency mortgage pass-through trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Patrick joined RiverNorth in 2004 and serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Patrick heads the firm's investment team and oversees all portfolio management activities at RiverNorth. Patrick also serves as the President and Chairman of RiverNorth Funds. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Patrick was Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in analyzing and structuring corporate transactions for investment management firms in addition to closed-end and open-end funds, hedge funds, fund of funds, structured investment vehicles and insurance/reinsurance companies. Patrick graduated with honors from Rochester Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Finance. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Steve joined RiverNorth in 2007 and serves as Portfolio Manager. Steve co-manages the firm's closed-end fund trading strategies and helps to oversee the firm's closed-end fund investment analysts. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Steve was Assistant Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in the corporate real estate, asset management and structured finance industries. Steve graduated Magna Cum Laude from Miami University of Ohio with a B.S. in Finance and a minor in Economics. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Berkin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for three of the firm’s mutual funds, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, High Yield Opportunities Fund, and the Strategic Credit Fund, as well as one of the firm’s private funds. He has over 15 years of experience in fixed income products and focuses on building and managing strategies within the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. Prior to Angel Oak, Berkin spent six years as an executive director at UBS, covering structured products and client solutions. Prior to UBS, Berkin worked at Bank of America where he focused on the structuring and marketing of CLOs and synthetic collateralized debt obligations backed by corporate credit. Before Bank of America, Berkin worked in Turkey as a commercial banker, where he was responsible for lending to large cap corporations. Berkin holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Mr. Lancz has served as Portfolio Manager for Vivaldi Asset Management since November 2014. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Mr. Lancz was the Chief Compliance Officer, Director of Research and Member of the General Partner of Glenfinnen Capital LLC since 2003. Mr. Lancz was also the Director of Research at Augusta Capital Management L.P. from 2000 until 2003. Mr. Lancz received a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Jeff O’Brien joined Vivaldi in 2014. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Mr. O’Brien was the Founder and Managing Member of Glenfinnen Capital, LLC (“Glenfinnen”) which served as the investment advisor for two merger arbitrage hedge funds. Prior to founding Glenfinnen in April 2000, Mr. O’Brien served as a portfolio manager and research analyst on the risk arbitrage desk at First Capital Alliance for five years and before that as a credit analyst at NationsBank. Mr. O’Brien earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Michael Peck is President and Co-Chief Investment Officer and responsible for all portfolio management as well as creating and implementing the strategic vision of the firm. Prior to Vivaldi, Michael was a Portfolio Manager at Coe Capital Management, a Chicago-based registered investment adviser and also a Financial Analyst and Risk Manager for Bond Companies. Michael graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He also holds a Masters in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration in both Finance & Real Estate from DePaul University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
At Vivaldi, Scott is the quarterback behind the due-diligence process and assessing whether a new strategy is suitable for the firm’s Investment Platform. Scott joined Vivaldi from Citadel in New York where he worked as a Derivatives Analyst focused on Risk Management inside their Surveyor group, a multi-manager long/short equity platform that managed $13 Billion. Scott is a seasoned investment professional with 25-years of experience analyzing and managing Fund of Hedge Fund portfolios and trading equity options on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
