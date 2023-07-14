Berkin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for three of the firm’s mutual funds, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, High Yield Opportunities Fund, and the Strategic Credit Fund, as well as one of the firm’s private funds. He has over 15 years of experience in fixed income products and focuses on building and managing strategies within the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. Prior to Angel Oak, Berkin spent six years as an executive director at UBS, covering structured products and client solutions. Prior to UBS, Berkin worked at Bank of America where he focused on the structuring and marketing of CLOs and synthetic collateralized debt obligations backed by corporate credit. Before Bank of America, Berkin worked in Turkey as a commercial banker, where he was responsible for lending to large cap corporations. Berkin holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.