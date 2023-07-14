Home
Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund

mutual fund
VEVYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.83 -0.36 -0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (GETGX) Primary A (VETAX) Inst (VEVIX) Inst (VEVYX) Retirement (VEVRX) C (VEVCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund

VEVYX | Fund

$46.83

$16.8 B

1.51%

$0.71

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$16.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund

VEVYX | Fund

$46.83

$16.8 B

1.51%

$0.71

0.61%

VEVYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Miller

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes to be undervalued relative to the underlying earnings potential of the company. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Value Index. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies traded in the United States, including American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”).As of September 30, 2022, the Russell Midcap® Value Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations between $0.7 billion and $45.3 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.The Adviser invests in companies that it believes to be of high quality based on criteria such as market share position, profitability, balance sheet strength, competitive advantages, management competence and the ability to generate excess cash flow. The Adviser uses a bottom-up investment process in conducting fundamental analysis to identify companies that have sustainable returns trading below the Adviser’s assessment of intrinsic value and prospects for an inflection in business fundamentals that will enable the stock price to be revalued higher. The Adviser may sell a security if it believes the stock has reached its fair value estimate, if a more attractive opportunity is identified, or if the fundamentals of the company deteriorate.
Read More

VEVYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -10.8% 26.2% 76.24%
1 Yr 6.0% -29.4% 26.4% 52.60%
3 Yr 10.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 46.42%
5 Yr 2.2%* -15.0% 42.1% 32.14%
10 Yr 3.7%* -8.0% 20.5% 28.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -41.6% 42.6% 22.11%
2021 10.2% -23.5% 23.2% 43.80%
2020 0.7% -8.6% 93.7% 45.70%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 7.8% 56.39%
2018 -4.0% -8.8% 3.8% 35.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -19.1% 22.1% 71.80%
1 Yr 6.0% -29.4% 36.6% 47.53%
3 Yr 10.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 45.74%
5 Yr 2.2%* -13.5% 42.1% 38.03%
10 Yr 3.7%* -3.7% 21.6% 65.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -41.6% 42.6% 22.11%
2021 10.2% -23.5% 23.2% 43.80%
2020 0.7% -8.6% 93.7% 45.70%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 7.8% 56.39%
2018 -4.0% -7.6% 3.8% 58.97%

NAV & Total Return History

VEVYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEVYX Category Low Category High VEVYX % Rank
Net Assets 16.8 B 504 K 30.4 B 4.13%
Number of Holdings 75 9 2354 58.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.45 B 129 K 9.16 B 5.96%
Weighting of Top 10 20.09% 5.3% 99.9% 61.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alleghany Corp 2.46%
  2. Valero Energy Corp 2.34%
  3. Flex Ltd 2.12%
  4. AGCO Corp 2.06%
  5. Devon Energy Corp 2.03%
  6. Packaging Corp of America 2.00%
  7. Darden Restaurants Inc 1.98%
  8. Westlake Corp 1.97%
  9. Tyson Foods Inc Class A 1.97%
  10. Zions Bancorp NA 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEVYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.44% 85.69% 100.65% 63.21%
Cash 		2.56% -0.65% 14.30% 40.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 87.56%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 87.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 87.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 87.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEVYX % Rank
Industrials 		23.86% 0.00% 29.02% 4.92%
Financial Services 		15.56% 0.00% 60.11% 74.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.15% 0.00% 29.62% 63.21%
Technology 		9.97% 0.00% 30.07% 43.01%
Real Estate 		8.97% 0.00% 40.74% 35.49%
Basic Materials 		8.40% 0.00% 23.88% 16.58%
Consumer Defense 		7.80% 0.00% 33.79% 21.50%
Energy 		6.01% 0.00% 29.17% 71.24%
Healthcare 		4.91% 0.00% 32.47% 90.93%
Utilities 		3.37% 0.00% 24.69% 74.87%
Communication Services 		1.00% 0.00% 19.80% 83.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEVYX % Rank
US 		94.38% 55.79% 100.30% 48.96%
Non US 		3.06% 0.00% 36.04% 58.29%

VEVYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 16.27% 86.21%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.20% 11.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 24.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 52.74%

Sales Fees

VEVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VEVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 227.00% 30.20%

VEVYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEVYX Category Low Category High VEVYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 8.88% 31.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEVYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEVYX Category Low Category High VEVYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.62% -1.84% 4.73% 10.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEVYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VEVYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 1998

23.85

23.9%

Gary Miller is Chief Investment Officer of Sycamore Capital. He is also lead portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. The Victory Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity team was renamed Sycamore Capital on April 1, 2015. Sycamore Capital is a Victory Capital investment franchise. Mr. Miller joined Victory Capital in 1987. Prior to his tenure as portfolio manager, he served as an equity research analyst for the Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Miller holds a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University.

Gregory Conners

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2002

20.26

20.3%

Greg Conners is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Conners joined Victory Capital in 1999 with four years’ prior investment experience as a small-cap research analyst with Carillon Advisers. Prior to his tenure as portfolio manager, he served as a research analyst for the Small Cap Value Equity strategy. Mr. Conners holds a B.S. in economics from College of Mount St. Joseph and an MBA from Xavier University.

Jeffrey Graff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Jeffrey Graff is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Graff joined Victory Capital in 2001 with six years’ prior investment experience. Previously, he was employed as an equity analyst with A.G. Edwards & Sons. He began his career in the investment industry as an equity research associate for Roulston & Company. Mr. Graff holds a B.B.A. from Cleveland State University and an M.Fin. from St. Louis University. He is a CFA® charterholder.Mr. Graff began his investment career in 1994.

Michael Rodarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Michael Rodarte is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Rodarte joined Victory Capital in 2006. Previously, he worked as an analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets in its corporate and investment banking groups. Mr. Rodarte earned his B.B.A. in finance, economics, and international business from Ohio University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

James Albers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

James Albers is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Albers joined Victory Capital in 2005.Mr. Albers began his investment career in 1997. Previously, he worked as a consultant with Accenture and IBM Global Services. Mr. Albers earned a B.S. and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

