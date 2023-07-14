Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$16.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.1%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VEVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|78.59%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|54.43%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|48.54%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|34.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|8.13%
* Annualized
|2022
|-10.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|25.00%
|2021
|10.0%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|45.38%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|46.51%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|57.78%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|37.04%
|YTD
|4.6%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|74.15%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|49.87%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|47.87%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|40.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|7.83%
* Annualized
|VEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.8 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|3.36%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|9
|2354
|56.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.45 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|5.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.09%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|61.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.44%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|60.62%
|Cash
|2.56%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|37.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|21.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|22.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|20.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|23.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEVCX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.86%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|4.15%
|Financial Services
|15.56%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|73.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.15%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|62.44%
|Technology
|9.97%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|42.23%
|Real Estate
|8.97%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|34.72%
|Basic Materials
|8.40%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|15.80%
|Consumer Defense
|7.80%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|20.73%
|Energy
|6.01%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|69.69%
|Healthcare
|4.91%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|90.16%
|Utilities
|3.37%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|74.09%
|Communication Services
|1.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|83.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEVCX % Rank
|US
|94.38%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|48.19%
|Non US
|3.06%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|57.51%
|VEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|14.59%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|10.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|VEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|34.21%
|VEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|29.06%
|VEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.57%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|36.60%
|VEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|64.32%
|VEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.896
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2003
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2003
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 1998
23.85
23.9%
Gary Miller is Chief Investment Officer of Sycamore Capital. He is also lead portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. The Victory Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity team was renamed Sycamore Capital on April 1, 2015. Sycamore Capital is a Victory Capital investment franchise. Mr. Miller joined Victory Capital in 1987. Prior to his tenure as portfolio manager, he served as an equity research analyst for the Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Miller holds a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2002
20.26
20.3%
Greg Conners is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Conners joined Victory Capital in 1999 with four years’ prior investment experience as a small-cap research analyst with Carillon Advisers. Prior to his tenure as portfolio manager, he served as a research analyst for the Small Cap Value Equity strategy. Mr. Conners holds a B.S. in economics from College of Mount St. Joseph and an MBA from Xavier University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Jeffrey Graff is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Graff joined Victory Capital in 2001 with six years’ prior investment experience. Previously, he was employed as an equity analyst with A.G. Edwards & Sons. He began his career in the investment industry as an equity research associate for Roulston & Company. Mr. Graff holds a B.B.A. from Cleveland State University and an M.Fin. from St. Louis University. He is a CFA® charterholder.Mr. Graff began his investment career in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Michael Rodarte is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Rodarte joined Victory Capital in 2006. Previously, he worked as an analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets in its corporate and investment banking groups. Mr. Rodarte earned his B.B.A. in finance, economics, and international business from Ohio University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
James Albers is a portfolio manager for the Sycamore Capital Small Cap Value Equity and Mid Cap Value Equity strategies. Mr. Albers joined Victory Capital in 2005.Mr. Albers began his investment career in 1997. Previously, he worked as a consultant with Accenture and IBM Global Services. Mr. Albers earned a B.S. and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
