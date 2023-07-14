Home
VELAX (Mutual Fund)

VELAX (Mutual Fund)

VELAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$30.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 115.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VELAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VELA Large Cap Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VELA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ric Dillon

Fund Description

VELAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -14.3% 35.6% 83.57%
1 Yr 6.8% -55.6% 38.6% 74.68%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -64.5% 28.9% 2.50%
2021 12.9% -20.5% 152.6% 6.74%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -20.5% 35.6% 74.96%
1 Yr 6.8% -55.6% 40.3% 65.39%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -64.5% 28.9% 2.50%
2021 12.9% -20.5% 152.6% 7.21%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VELAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VELAX Category Low Category High VELAX % Rank
Net Assets 30.5 M 177 K 1.21 T 94.09%
Number of Holdings 115 2 4154 48.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.66 M 288 K 270 B 93.70%
Weighting of Top 10 31.55% 1.8% 106.2% 50.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 4.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.09%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.89%
  4. Apple Inc 3.84%
  5. Baker Hughes Co Class A 3.21%
  6. Johnson Controls International PLC Registered Shares 2.84%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.82%
  8. Exelon Corp 2.77%
  9. Medtronic PLC 2.70%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VELAX % Rank
Stocks 		93.14% 0.00% 130.24% 96.25%
Cash 		6.87% -102.29% 100.00% 3.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.39%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 78.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 76.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VELAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.61% 0.00% 55.59% 11.72%
Healthcare 		17.85% 0.00% 60.70% 13.70%
Technology 		15.60% 0.00% 48.94% 89.04%
Energy 		10.06% 0.00% 41.64% 2.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.05% 0.00% 30.33% 72.60%
Communication Services 		9.02% 0.00% 27.94% 33.41%
Industrials 		8.35% 0.00% 29.90% 62.10%
Consumer Defense 		5.68% 0.00% 47.71% 78.92%
Utilities 		3.59% 0.00% 20.91% 17.58%
Basic Materials 		2.18% 0.00% 25.70% 74.12%
Real Estate 		0.01% 0.00% 31.91% 86.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VELAX % Rank
US 		88.50% 0.00% 127.77% 84.55%
Non US 		4.64% 0.00% 32.38% 28.73%

VELAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.01% 49.27% 4.67%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 90.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 0.00% 5.75% 77.07%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 115.00% 0.00% 496.00% 93.07%

VELAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VELAX Category Low Category High VELAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 89.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VELAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VELAX Category Low Category High VELAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.53% -54.00% 6.06% 94.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VELAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VELAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ric Dillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Dillon is one of the founders of VELA Investment Management, LLC and has served as CEO, CIO & Co-Portfolio Manager of the firm since November 2019. Early in his career, Mr. Dillon was a Portfolio Manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company. In the 1990s, Mr. Dillon founded Dillon Capital Management, where he served as President and Chief Investment Officer until the company was acquired by Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he returned to work as a Portfolio Manager until 2000. In May 2000, Mr. Dillon founded Diamond Hill Capital Management, where he served as CEO and Portfolio Manager on their Small Cap and Long-Short Strategies. Mr. Dillon retired from Diamond Hill Capital Management in 2018. Mr. Dillon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He received an MBA from the University of Dayton, as well as a M.A. in Finance and a B.S. in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

Kyle Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Schneider is a Research Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Large Cap 130/30 Strategy. Mr. Schneider joined VELA Investment Management, LLC in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Schneider was a Research Analyst at Diamond Hill Capital Management covering healthcare, having joined the firm in 2011. Mr. Schneider has industry experience since 2007, including various roles at Citigroup. Mr. Schneider holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, an MBA from the University of Chicago, where he graduated as a Wallman Scholar with High Honors, and a B.S. in Finance from The Ohio State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

