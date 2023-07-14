Mr. Dillon is one of the founders of VELA Investment Management, LLC and has served as CEO, CIO & Co-Portfolio Manager of the firm since November 2019. Early in his career, Mr. Dillon was a Portfolio Manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company. In the 1990s, Mr. Dillon founded Dillon Capital Management, where he served as President and Chief Investment Officer until the company was acquired by Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he returned to work as a Portfolio Manager until 2000. In May 2000, Mr. Dillon founded Diamond Hill Capital Management, where he served as CEO and Portfolio Manager on their Small Cap and Long-Short Strategies. Mr. Dillon retired from Diamond Hill Capital Management in 2018. Mr. Dillon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He received an MBA from the University of Dayton, as well as a M.A. in Finance and a B.S. in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.