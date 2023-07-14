Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$30.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.6%
Expense Ratio 1.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 115.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|83.35%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|72.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|2.35%
|2021
|13.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|6.36%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|VELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|74.74%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|63.74%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|2.35%
|2021
|13.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|6.74%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|VELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VELIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.5 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|94.01%
|Number of Holdings
|115
|2
|4154
|48.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.66 M
|288 K
|270 B
|93.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.55%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|50.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VELIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.14%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|96.17%
|Cash
|6.87%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|3.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|31.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|31.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|28.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|28.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VELIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.61%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|11.64%
|Healthcare
|17.85%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|13.62%
|Technology
|15.60%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|88.96%
|Energy
|10.06%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|2.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.05%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|72.45%
|Communication Services
|9.02%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|33.11%
|Industrials
|8.35%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|61.87%
|Consumer Defense
|5.68%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|78.84%
|Utilities
|3.59%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|17.43%
|Basic Materials
|2.18%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|74.05%
|Real Estate
|0.01%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|86.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VELIX % Rank
|US
|88.50%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|84.47%
|Non US
|4.64%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|28.66%
|VELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.86%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|7.66%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|87.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|VELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|115.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|92.98%
|VELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VELIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|61.82%
|VELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VELIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.15%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|88.66%
|VELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Schneider is a Research Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Large Cap 130/30 Strategy. Mr. Schneider joined VELA Investment Management, LLC in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Schneider was a Research Analyst at Diamond Hill Capital Management covering healthcare, having joined the firm in 2011. Mr. Schneider has industry experience since 2007, including various roles at Citigroup. Mr. Schneider holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, an MBA from the University of Chicago, where he graduated as a Wallman Scholar with High Honors, and a B.S. in Finance from The Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Dillon is one of the founders of VELA Investment Management, LLC and has served as CEO, CIO & Co-Portfolio Manager of the firm since November 2019. Early in his career, Mr. Dillon was a Portfolio Manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company. In the 1990s, Mr. Dillon founded Dillon Capital Management, where he served as President and Chief Investment Officer until the company was acquired by Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he returned to work as a Portfolio Manager until 2000. In May 2000, Mr. Dillon founded Diamond Hill Capital Management, where he served as CEO and Portfolio Manager on their Small Cap and Long-Short Strategies. Mr. Dillon retired from Diamond Hill Capital Management in 2018. Mr. Dillon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He received an MBA from the University of Dayton, as well as a M.A. in Finance and a B.S. in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...