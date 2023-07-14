Home
Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
VECRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.8 -0.08 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (PDIAX) Primary C (PGICX) Inst (PXIIX) Retirement (VECRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund

VECRX | Fund

$18.80

$145 M

2.98%

$0.56

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.0%

1 yr return

-6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$145 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VECRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jan 30, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Sherry

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily mature high-quality U.S. companies, or companies with significant economic ties to the U.S., with high dividend yields. The fund may invest in issuers of securities that are traded on a non-U.S. exchange if the fund’s subadviser considers the issuer a U.S. company or a company with significant economic ties to the U.S., including through depositary receipts. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a durable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. The fund typically invests in the securities of medium to large capitalization companies, but it is not limited to investing in the securities of companies of any particular size. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying equity securities. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 50 securities at any given time.
Read More

VECRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VECRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.0% -14.3% 35.6% 98.57%
1 Yr -6.4% -55.6% 38.6% 96.24%
3 Yr -4.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 93.35%
5 Yr -1.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 80.03%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 59.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VECRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -64.5% 28.9% 1.82%
2021 5.9% -20.5% 152.6% 68.68%
2020 -5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 99.44%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 29.42%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VECRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.0% -20.5% 35.6% 88.61%
1 Yr -6.4% -55.6% 40.3% 95.42%
3 Yr -4.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 93.19%
5 Yr -1.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 82.64%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 57.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VECRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -64.5% 28.9% 1.82%
2021 5.9% -20.5% 152.6% 68.68%
2020 -5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 99.44%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 30.01%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VECRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VECRX Category Low Category High VECRX % Rank
Net Assets 145 M 177 K 1.21 T 81.51%
Number of Holdings 38 2 4154 90.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.6 M 288 K 270 B 79.14%
Weighting of Top 10 43.54% 1.8% 106.2% 13.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.15%
  2. Apple Inc 6.06%
  3. Omnicom Group Inc 5.84%
  4. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 5.53%
  5. Zurich Insurance Group AG ADR 4.65%
  6. Watsco Inc 4.64%
  7. Pfizer Inc 4.57%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 4.47%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 4.38%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 4.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VECRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.45% 0.00% 130.24% 63.02%
Cash 		1.54% -102.29% 100.00% 34.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 43.14%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 43.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 40.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 41.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VECRX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.02% 0.00% 55.59% 18.72%
Healthcare 		14.98% 0.00% 60.70% 35.31%
Consumer Defense 		14.55% 0.00% 47.71% 3.65%
Industrials 		11.94% 0.00% 29.90% 18.87%
Communication Services 		10.47% 0.00% 27.94% 15.45%
Utilities 		9.26% 0.00% 20.91% 1.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.08% 0.00% 30.33% 72.15%
Technology 		7.02% 0.00% 48.94% 96.35%
Basic Materials 		3.05% 0.00% 25.70% 35.69%
Real Estate 		1.62% 0.00% 31.91% 74.58%
Energy 		1.01% 0.00% 41.64% 82.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VECRX % Rank
US 		83.08% 0.00% 127.77% 89.65%
Non US 		15.37% 0.00% 32.38% 6.83%

VECRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VECRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 49.27% 35.02%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 87.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.85% 59.79%

Sales Fees

VECRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VECRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VECRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 43.87%

VECRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VECRX Category Low Category High VECRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.98% 0.00% 24.20% 70.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VECRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VECRX Category Low Category High VECRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.44% -54.00% 6.06% 0.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VECRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VECRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Sherry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Richard Sherry, CFA is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary responsibilities for the large-capitalization energy, financials, and utilities sectors. Mr. Sherry joined Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 1995 as a Marketing Analyst before becoming a Research Analyst. He has approximately 15 years of equity research experience. Before joining our organization, Mr. Sherry worked as Operations/Marketing Supervisor at Pilgrim Asset Management. He earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Mr. Sherry is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

