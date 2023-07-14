Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-2.6%
1 yr return
-7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$145 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.5%
Expense Ratio 2.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|98.94%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|96.92%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|95.77%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|84.08%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|90.96%
* Annualized
|PGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|145 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|81.66%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|2
|4154
|90.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.6 M
|288 K
|270 B
|79.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.54%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|13.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGICX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.45%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|63.17%
|Cash
|1.54%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|35.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|85.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|85.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|83.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGICX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.02%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|18.87%
|Healthcare
|14.98%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|35.54%
|Consumer Defense
|14.55%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|3.81%
|Industrials
|11.94%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|19.03%
|Communication Services
|10.47%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|15.60%
|Utilities
|9.26%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|1.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.08%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|72.30%
|Technology
|7.02%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|96.50%
|Basic Materials
|3.05%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|35.92%
|Real Estate
|1.62%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|74.73%
|Energy
|1.01%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|82.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGICX % Rank
|US
|83.08%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|89.80%
|Non US
|15.37%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|6.98%
|PGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.13%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|4.52%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|90.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.44%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|63.14%
|PGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|86.15%
|PGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|44.25%
|PGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|93.89%
|PGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.52%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|4.75%
|PGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Richard Sherry, CFA is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary responsibilities for the large-capitalization energy, financials, and utilities sectors. Mr. Sherry joined Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 1995 as a Marketing Analyst before becoming a Research Analyst. He has approximately 15 years of equity research experience. Before joining our organization, Mr. Sherry worked as Operations/Marketing Supervisor at Pilgrim Asset Management. He earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Mr. Sherry is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
