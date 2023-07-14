Principal Investment Strategies

The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily mature high-quality U.S. companies, or companies with significant economic ties to the U.S., with high dividend yields. The fund may invest in issuers of securities that are traded on a non-U.S. exchange if the fund’s subadviser considers the issuer a U.S. company or a company with significant economic ties to the U.S., including through depositary receipts. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a durable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. The fund typically invests in the securities of medium to large capitalization companies, but it is not limited to investing in the securities of companies of any particular size. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying equity securities. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 50 securities at any given time.