Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.8%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$287 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.3%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VDSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|14.09%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|53.04%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|48.04%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|61.30%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|72.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|VDSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|80.88%
|2021
|8.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|45.19%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|57.14%
|2019
|4.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|63.31%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|89.75%
|Period
|VDSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|11.69%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|44.37%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|47.76%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|72.14%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|92.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|VDSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|80.96%
|2021
|8.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|45.66%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|57.06%
|2019
|4.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|63.82%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|95.49%
|VDSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VDSYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|287 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|71.03%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|4154
|62.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|99.9 M
|288 K
|270 B
|71.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.25%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|45.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDSYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|8.93%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|88.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|31.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|31.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|27.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|28.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDSYX % Rank
|Technology
|29.12%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|7.08%
|Healthcare
|13.44%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|74.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.08%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|11.87%
|Financial Services
|12.12%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|78.23%
|Communication Services
|8.41%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|51.60%
|Energy
|8.09%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|5.56%
|Industrials
|7.42%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|86.68%
|Consumer Defense
|4.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|89.65%
|Real Estate
|2.15%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|66.36%
|Basic Materials
|1.79%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|81.20%
|Utilities
|0.06%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|84.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDSYX % Rank
|US
|96.50%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|50.94%
|Non US
|3.49%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|33.31%
|VDSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|39.08%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|72.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|58.09%
|VDSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VDSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VDSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|79.84%
|VDSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VDSYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|44.07%
|VDSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VDSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VDSYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|75.63%
|VDSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2017
5.05
5.1%
Michael P. Gura is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of Victory Capital Management and has been with the firm since 2014. From 1995-2014, Michael was an investment professional with Munder Capital Management, which was acquired by Victory Capital Management in 2014. He joined Munder Capital in 1995 as a senior equity research analyst in a merger with the investment management division of Comerica Bank. Michael received a B.B.A. and an M.S. in finance with distinction from Walsh College. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Tony Y. Dong is the Chief Investment Officer of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Dong was Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Munder Capital Management, where he was employed since 1988. Prior to Munder, he was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Manufacturers National Bank. Mr. Dong holds a B.B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Wayne State University. Mr. Dong is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Gavin rejoined Munder Capital in February 2010. He analyzes equity securities for the mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He also assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Prior to rejoining the firm, Gavin was Director of Research at Telemus Capital Partners, a high-net-worth management company. Before that, he was an Institutional Sales Manager at AXA Framlington Investment Managers Group. Prior to that, Gavin served as International Product Manager for the Munder Framlington investment strategies. Before the Munder Framlington assignment, Gavin was a regional manager for Framlington Group, where he promoted all of the investment vehicles offered by the firm. In total, Gavin has 18 years of investment industry experience. He holds an honors degree in Law from the University of Central Lancashire, is a CFA® charterholder, and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Robert E. Crosby is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder and has been with the Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Crosby was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he held various positions since 1993. Mr. Crosby is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Crosby received a B.A. in economics from the University of Missouri and an M.S. in economics and finance from Murray State University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...