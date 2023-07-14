Home
Trending ETFs

Victory Diversified Stock Fund

mutual fund
VDSYX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.1 -0.05 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SRVEX) Primary Retirement (GRINX) C (VDSCX) Inst (VDSIX) Inst (VDSYX) Retirement (VDSRX)
Victory Diversified Stock Fund

VDSYX | Fund

$20.10

$287 M

0.00%

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$287 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Victory Diversified Stock Fund

VDSYX | Fund

$20.10

$287 M

0.00%

0.96%

VDSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Diversified Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Gura

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund's investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in common stock, which includes securities convertible or exchangeable into common stock traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund's investments include securities issued by established, large-cap companies, as well as securities of mid-cap companies. The Fund's investments include foreign securities that are traded in the U.S., including American Depositary and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”).The Fund invests in both growth and value securities:Growth securities are stocks of companies that the Adviser believes will experience earnings growth; andValue securities are stocks that the Adviser believes are intrinsically worth more than their market value.The Adviser employs both a top-down and bottom-up methodology to construct a diversified portfolio that avoids excessive sector and security concentrations. The Adviser pursues investments that it believes are statistically cheap or intrinsically undervalued given growth prospects, while trying to identify the presence of a catalyst for future growth (e.g., acquisition, new products, economic cycle or management change). The Adviser may sell a security if it believes the price objective for the stock has been reached, if more attractive opportunities are identified, or if the fundamentals of the company deteriorate.As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector.As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund may experience annual portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.
Read More

VDSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -14.3% 35.6% 14.09%
1 Yr 10.3% -55.6% 38.6% 53.04%
3 Yr 5.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 48.04%
5 Yr 1.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 61.30%
10 Yr 0.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 72.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 80.88%
2021 8.7% -20.5% 152.6% 45.19%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 57.14%
2019 4.8% -8.3% 8.9% 63.31%
2018 -5.3% -13.5% 12.6% 89.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -20.5% 35.6% 11.69%
1 Yr 10.3% -55.6% 40.3% 44.37%
3 Yr 5.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 47.76%
5 Yr 1.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 72.14%
10 Yr 0.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 92.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 80.96%
2021 8.7% -20.5% 152.6% 45.66%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 57.06%
2019 4.8% -8.3% 8.9% 63.82%
2018 -5.3% -10.9% 12.6% 95.49%

NAV & Total Return History

VDSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VDSYX Category Low Category High VDSYX % Rank
Net Assets 287 M 177 K 1.21 T 71.03%
Number of Holdings 76 2 4154 62.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 99.9 M 288 K 270 B 71.72%
Weighting of Top 10 32.25% 1.8% 106.2% 45.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.34%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.07%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.15%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.11%
  6. Broadcom Inc 2.13%
  7. Tesla Inc 1.97%
  8. PepsiCo Inc 1.97%
  9. AbbVie Inc 1.96%
  10. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VDSYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 8.93%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 88.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.51%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 31.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 27.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 28.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VDSYX % Rank
Technology 		29.12% 0.00% 48.94% 7.08%
Healthcare 		13.44% 0.00% 60.70% 74.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.08% 0.00% 30.33% 11.87%
Financial Services 		12.12% 0.00% 55.59% 78.23%
Communication Services 		8.41% 0.00% 27.94% 51.60%
Energy 		8.09% 0.00% 41.64% 5.56%
Industrials 		7.42% 0.00% 29.90% 86.68%
Consumer Defense 		4.33% 0.00% 47.71% 89.65%
Real Estate 		2.15% 0.00% 31.91% 66.36%
Basic Materials 		1.79% 0.00% 25.70% 81.20%
Utilities 		0.06% 0.00% 20.91% 84.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VDSYX % Rank
US 		96.50% 0.00% 127.77% 50.94%
Non US 		3.49% 0.00% 32.38% 33.31%

VDSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 49.27% 39.08%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 72.18%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 58.09%

Sales Fees

VDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 496.00% 79.84%

VDSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VDSYX Category Low Category High VDSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 44.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VDSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VDSYX Category Low Category High VDSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -54.00% 6.06% 75.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VDSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VDSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Gura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2017

5.05

5.1%

Michael P. Gura is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of Victory Capital Management and has been with the firm since 2014. From 1995-2014, Michael was an investment professional with Munder Capital Management, which was acquired by Victory Capital Management in 2014. He joined Munder Capital in 1995 as a senior equity research analyst in a merger with the investment management division of Comerica Bank. Michael received a B.B.A. and an M.S. in finance with distinction from Walsh College. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.

Tony Dong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Tony Y. Dong is the Chief Investment Officer of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Dong was Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Munder Capital Management, where he was employed since 1988. Prior to Munder, he was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Manufacturers National Bank. Mr. Dong holds a B.B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Wayne State University. Mr. Dong is a CFA charterholder.

Gavin Hayman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Gavin rejoined Munder Capital in February 2010. He analyzes equity securities for the mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He also assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Prior to rejoining the firm, Gavin was Director of Research at Telemus Capital Partners, a high-net-worth management company. Before that, he was an Institutional Sales Manager at AXA Framlington Investment Managers Group. Prior to that, Gavin served as International Product Manager for the Munder Framlington investment strategies. Before the Munder Framlington assignment, Gavin was a regional manager for Framlington Group, where he promoted all of the investment vehicles offered by the firm. In total, Gavin has 18 years of investment industry experience. He holds an honors degree in Law from the University of Central Lancashire, is a CFA® charterholder, and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Crosby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Robert E. Crosby is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder and has been with the Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Crosby was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he held various positions since 1993. Mr. Crosby is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Crosby received a B.A. in economics from the University of Missouri and an M.S. in economics and finance from Murray State University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

