The Adviser pursues the Fund's investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in common stock, which includes securities convertible or exchangeable into common stock traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund's investments include securities issued by established, large-cap companies, as well as securities of mid-cap companies. The Fund's investments include foreign securities that are traded in the U.S., including American Depositary and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”).

The Fund invests in both growth and value securities:

◼

Growth securities are stocks of companies that the Adviser believes will experience earnings growth; and

◼

Value securities are stocks that the Adviser believes are intrinsically worth more than their market value.

The Adviser employs both a top-down and bottom-up methodology to construct a diversified portfolio that avoids excessive sector and security concentrations. The Adviser pursues investments that it believes are statistically cheap or intrinsically undervalued given growth prospects, while trying to identify the presence of a catalyst for future growth (e.g., acquisition, new products, economic cycle or management change). The Adviser may sell a security if it believes the price objective for the stock has been reached, if more attractive opportunities are identified, or if the fundamentals of the company deteriorate.

As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector.

As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund may experience annual portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.