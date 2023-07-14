Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.56 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.2%
Expense Ratio 4.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VCKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|81.77%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|41.52%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|VCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCKSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.56 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|98.59%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|20
|3702
|94.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.26 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|97.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.22%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|14.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCKSX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.90%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|89.79%
|Cash
|5.09%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|7.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|66.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|67.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|64.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|65.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCKSX % Rank
|Technology
|31.68%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|54.05%
|Industrials
|22.56%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|6.16%
|Healthcare
|21.79%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|19.72%
|Financial Services
|11.45%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|24.47%
|Communication Services
|4.47%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|22.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.19%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|96.83%
|Consumer Defense
|3.86%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|21.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|72.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|93.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|86.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|90.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCKSX % Rank
|US
|89.57%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|80.46%
|Non US
|5.33%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|31.87%
|VCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.88%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|1.25%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|59.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.94%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|62.69%
|VCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|67.74%
|VCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|17.02%
|VCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCKSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|67.96%
|VCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCKSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.82%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|98.39%
|VCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2013, Ms. Biel worked at Imperial Capital as an Equity Research Associate. Prior to business school, Ms. Biel was an Equity Research Associate at Merrill Lynch. She has approximately 11 years of equity research experience. Ms. Biel earned a B.A., in Economics and Psychology from New York University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles. Ms. Biel is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2012, Mr. Wright worked at Alvarez & Marsalas a Senior Associate in Turnarounds and Restructuring and at HoulihanLokeyHoward & Zukinas an Associate in the Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group. He has approximately seven years of equity research experience. Mr. Wright earned a B.S.E., concentration in Finance, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles where he was selected for the Student Investment Fund. Mr. Wright is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
