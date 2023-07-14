Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
VRKSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.45 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VIKSX) Primary Retirement (VRKSX) C (VCKSX) A (VAKSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

VRKSX | Fund

$9.45

$5.56 M

0.00%

3.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.56 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VRKSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julie Biel

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small and medium market capitalization sectors while seeking to incur less risk than the small- and mid-cap growth markets. The fund invests in a select group of small and mid capitalization companies believed by the subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small- and mid-market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small- and mid-market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Growth Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Growth Index over the past three years was $2.28 million to $40.8 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 20 to 35 securities at any given time.
Read More

VRKSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VRKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -26.9% 59.5% 77.70%
1 Yr 16.8% -43.3% 860.3% 31.10%
3 Yr N/A* -41.8% 41.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.3% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VRKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 9.96%
2021 2.7% -52.0% 83.9% 28.75%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VRKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -53.4% 55.3% 74.87%
1 Yr 16.8% -60.3% 860.3% 28.98%
3 Yr N/A* -41.8% 41.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.6% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VRKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 10.14%
2021 2.7% -52.0% 83.9% 28.75%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VRKSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VRKSX Category Low Category High VRKSX % Rank
Net Assets 5.56 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 98.42%
Number of Holdings 32 20 3702 93.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.26 M 360 K 10.9 B 97.36%
Weighting of Top 10 46.22% 5.5% 92.1% 14.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Ordinary Shares 6.83%
  2. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 5.88%
  3. Five9 Inc 4.96%
  4. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc Class A 4.67%
  5. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.57%
  6. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 4.20%
  7. MarketAxess Holdings Inc 4.12%
  8. Heico Corp Class A 4.11%
  9. Tyler Technologies Inc 4.03%
  10. Bentley Systems Inc Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VRKSX % Rank
Stocks 		94.90% 23.99% 100.52% 89.61%
Cash 		5.09% -0.52% 26.94% 7.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 49.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 53.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 45.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 47.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRKSX % Rank
Technology 		31.68% 0.04% 62.17% 53.87%
Industrials 		22.56% 0.00% 38.23% 5.99%
Healthcare 		21.79% 0.00% 43.77% 19.54%
Financial Services 		11.45% 0.00% 43.01% 24.30%
Communication Services 		4.47% 0.00% 18.33% 22.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.19% 0.00% 57.41% 96.65%
Consumer Defense 		3.86% 0.00% 16.40% 21.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 58.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 88.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 78.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 85.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VRKSX % Rank
US 		89.57% 23.38% 100.52% 80.28%
Non US 		5.33% 0.00% 35.22% 31.69%

VRKSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VRKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.79% 0.02% 19.28% 2.15%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 57.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 56.48%

Sales Fees

VRKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VRKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VRKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 16.31%

VRKSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VRKSX Category Low Category High VRKSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 49.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VRKSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VRKSX Category Low Category High VRKSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -2.24% 2.75% 64.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VRKSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VRKSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julie Biel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2013, Ms. Biel worked at Imperial Capital as an Equity Research Associate. Prior to business school, Ms. Biel was an Equity Research Associate at Merrill Lynch. She has approximately 11 years of equity research experience. Ms. Biel earned a B.A., in Economics and Psychology from New York University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles. Ms. Biel is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Chris Wright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2012, Mr. Wright worked at Alvarez & Marsalas a Senior Associate in Turnarounds and Restructuring and at HoulihanLokeyHoward & Zukinas an Associate in the Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group. He has approximately seven years of equity research experience. Mr. Wright earned a B.S.E., concentration in Finance, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles where he was selected for the Student Investment Fund. Mr. Wright is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

×