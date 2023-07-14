Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.3%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$6.74 B
Holdings in Top 10
5.0%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VADRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|85.83%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|82.87%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|51.33%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|53.38%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|30.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|VADRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|27.09%
|2021
|8.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|47.83%
|2020
|1.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|79.98%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|50.89%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|50.18%
|Period
|VADRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|77.22%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|74.02%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|51.12%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|63.89%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|64.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|VADRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|27.16%
|2021
|8.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|48.29%
|2020
|1.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|79.90%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|51.48%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|71.82%
|VADRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VADRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.74 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|18.79%
|Number of Holdings
|509
|2
|4154
|14.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|332 M
|288 K
|270 B
|50.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.95%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|99.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|10.95%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|89.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|87.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|87.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|86.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|86.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADRX % Rank
|Industrials
|14.29%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|9.59%
|Technology
|14.23%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|91.55%
|Financial Services
|13.33%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|55.94%
|Healthcare
|13.01%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|78.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.52%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|14.92%
|Consumer Defense
|7.73%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|28.54%
|Real Estate
|5.98%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|4.87%
|Utilities
|5.95%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|6.24%
|Communication Services
|4.36%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|88.43%
|Basic Materials
|4.33%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|18.49%
|Energy
|4.27%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|42.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADRX % Rank
|US
|98.57%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|22.66%
|Non US
|1.42%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|55.74%
|VADRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|52.72%
|Management Fee
|0.11%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|11.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|VADRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VADRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VADRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|43.74%
|VADRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VADRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|95.23%
|VADRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VADRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VADRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|38.70%
|VADRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.671
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.679
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
