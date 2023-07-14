The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, all, or substantially all, of its

assets in assets in common stocks represented in the S&P 500

®

Equal Weight Index (the Underlying Index), and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Underlying Index is an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500

®

Index, which is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies representing the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market. Unlike the S&P 500

®

Index, which employs a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted methodology, the Underlying Index assigns each component security the same weight at each rebalance. Other than equally weighting each component security, the composition of the Underlying Index is the same as the S&P 500

®

Index.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track

the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is typically rebalanced quarterly and constituent

changes are incorporated in the Underlying Index as and when they are made to the S&P 500

®

Index. The Fund is generally rebalanced in accordance with the Underlying Index. Constituent changes are generally incorporated in the Fund as and when they are made to the Underlying Index.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures

contracts.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to seek

exposure to certain equity securities represented in the Underlying Index while managing cash balances.