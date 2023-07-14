Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund

VADCX | Fund

$64.74

$6.74 B

1.09%

$0.71

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$6.74 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund

VADCX | Fund

$64.74

$6.74 B

1.09%

$0.71

1.21%

VADCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Seisser

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, all, or substantially all, of its assets in assets in common stocks represented in the S&P 500® Equal Weight Index (the Underlying Index), and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Underlying Index is an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500® Index, which is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies representing the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market. Unlike the S&P 500® Index, which employs a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted methodology, the Underlying Index assigns each component security the same weight at each rebalance. Other than equally weighting each component security, the composition of the Underlying Index is the same as the S&P 500® Index.The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.The Underlying Index is typically rebalanced quarterly and constituent changes are incorporated in the Underlying Index as and when they are made to the S&P 500® Index. The Fund is generally rebalanced in accordance with the Underlying Index. Constituent changes are generally incorporated in the Fund as and when they are made to the Underlying Index.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts.The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to seek exposure to certain equity securities represented in the Underlying Index while managing cash balances.
VADCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -14.3% 35.6% 86.96%
1 Yr 3.6% -55.6% 38.6% 85.20%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 54.93%
5 Yr 1.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 54.87%
10 Yr 5.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 33.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -64.5% 28.9% 33.84%
2021 8.0% -20.5% 152.6% 50.23%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 81.84%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 52.16%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 51.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -20.5% 35.6% 78.28%
1 Yr 3.6% -55.6% 40.3% 76.65%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 54.89%
5 Yr 1.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 65.89%
10 Yr 5.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 67.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -64.5% 28.9% 33.92%
2021 8.0% -20.5% 152.6% 50.70%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 81.76%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 52.66%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.6% 72.79%

NAV & Total Return History

VADCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VADCX Category Low Category High VADCX % Rank
Net Assets 6.74 B 177 K 1.21 T 18.49%
Number of Holdings 509 2 4154 13.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 332 M 288 K 270 B 50.34%
Weighting of Top 10 4.95% 1.8% 106.2% 99.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VADCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 9.15%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 88.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 43.06%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 43.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 40.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 40.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADCX % Rank
Industrials 		14.29% 0.00% 29.90% 9.28%
Technology 		14.23% 0.00% 48.94% 91.25%
Financial Services 		13.33% 0.00% 55.59% 55.48%
Healthcare 		13.01% 0.00% 60.70% 77.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.52% 0.00% 30.33% 14.61%
Consumer Defense 		7.73% 0.00% 47.71% 27.70%
Real Estate 		5.98% 0.00% 31.91% 4.57%
Utilities 		5.95% 0.00% 20.91% 5.94%
Communication Services 		4.36% 0.00% 27.94% 87.90%
Basic Materials 		4.33% 0.00% 25.70% 18.19%
Energy 		4.27% 0.00% 41.64% 42.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADCX % Rank
US 		98.57% 0.00% 127.77% 22.21%
Non US 		1.42% 0.00% 32.38% 55.29%

VADCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 49.27% 25.98%
Management Fee 0.11% 0.00% 2.00% 10.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.94% 0.00% 1.00% 82.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 46.92%

Trading Fees

VADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 42.85%

VADCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VADCX Category Low Category High VADCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 24.20% 70.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VADCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VADCX Category Low Category High VADCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -54.00% 6.06% 65.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VADCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VADCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2020

1.88

1.9%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

