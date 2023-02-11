Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in bonds and/or instruments that provide exposure to bond markets.

For purposes of the Fund's 80% policy above, the Fund's investments in bonds include a variety of fixed income securities, which may include, but are not limited to, securities of the US government, its agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, securities guaranteed by the US government, securities issued by municipalities, corporate debt securities of US and non-US issuers, including convertible securities, obligations of non-US governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, obligations of international agencies or supranational entities, mortgage-backed (including commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities) and asset-backed securities, and other securitized and structured securities. The Fund may also invest in equity securities. Equity investments may include securities of companies of any capitalization size, however the Fund expects to invest primarily in large and mid-capitalization companies.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by an independent rating agency (or, if unrated, are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Advisor), but may invest up to 50% in securities rated below investment grade (also known as lower-rated or "junk bonds").

The Fund's investments in fixed income securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, and auction rate features. In addition, the fixed income securities purchased by the Fund may be denominated in any currency, have coupons payable in any currency and may be of any maturity or duration.

The Fund invests in the United States and abroad, including in China and other emerging markets, and may purchase securities issued by domestic and foreign issuers. However, the Fund expects to limit foreign currency exposure to 25% of its net assets. Furthermore, no more than 50% of the Fund's net assets may be invested in emerging markets securities. Depending on its assessment of market conditions, the Advisor may choose to allocate the Fund's assets in any combination

among these types of investments or may choose not to invest in these types of investments.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter ("OTC") derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include options (including, options on futures, forwards and swap agreements), futures, forward agreements, swap agreements (including, interest rate, total return, currency, credit default and inflation swaps), credit-linked securities and structured investments. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging against a specific security or currency, or to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; to obtain exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions for individual sectors, markets, currencies or securities. The Fund may use options, futures, swap agreements, credit-linked securities and structured investments to adjust the Fund's portfolio duration.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.

Management process

The Advisor's investment strategy is based on identifying compelling and attractive opportunities where the Advisor believes that the return profile sufficiently compensates for the risk of owning a position. The Advisor focuses on identifying relative value opportunities and discrepancies between observable market prices and the Advisor's own estimates of fundamental value across various maturities, sectors and issuers.

The investment process combines both a top-down and bottom-up dynamic approach to exploit diversified sources of alpha (that is, potential sources of return in excess of a base market rate). The Advisor makes active decisions related to top-down factors, including duration, yield curve, and sector positioning. After defining these parameters, portfolio managers and credit research analysts work in close collaboration to develop investment themes for industry overweights and underweights as well as to determine the portions of the credit curve that are most attractive. The team then works to select securities to build optimal portfolios using bottom-up research and analysis.

The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.