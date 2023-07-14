Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$28.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 169.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal investments
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in bonds and/or instruments that provide exposure to bond markets.
For purposes of the Fund's 80% policy above, the Fund's investments in bonds include a variety of fixed income securities, which may include, but are not limited to, securities of the US government, its agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, securities guaranteed by the US government, securities issued by municipalities, corporate debt securities of US and non-US issuers, including convertible securities, obligations of non-US governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, obligations of international agencies or supranational entities, mortgage-backed (including commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities) and asset-backed securities, and other securitized and structured securities. The Fund may also invest in equity securities. Equity investments may include securities of companies of any capitalization size, however the Fund expects to invest primarily in large and mid-capitalization companies.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by an independent rating agency (or, if unrated, are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Advisor), but may invest up to 50% in securities rated below investment grade (also known as lower-rated or "junk bonds").
The Fund's investments in fixed income securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, and auction rate features. In addition, the fixed income securities purchased by the Fund may be denominated in any currency, have coupons payable in any currency and may be of any maturity or duration.
The Fund invests in the United States and abroad, including in China and other emerging markets, and may purchase securities issued by domestic and foreign issuers. However, the Fund expects to limit foreign currency exposure to 25% of its net assets. Furthermore, no more than 50% of the Fund's net assets may be invested in emerging markets securities. Depending on its assessment of market conditions, the Advisor may choose to allocate the Fund's assets in any combination
among these types of investments or may choose not to invest in these types of investments.
The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter ("OTC") derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include options (including, options on futures, forwards and swap agreements), futures, forward agreements, swap agreements (including, interest rate, total return, currency, credit default and inflation swaps), credit-linked securities and structured investments. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging against a specific security or currency, or to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; to obtain exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions for individual sectors, markets, currencies or securities. The Fund may use options, futures, swap agreements, credit-linked securities and structured investments to adjust the Fund's portfolio duration.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.
Management process
The Advisor's investment strategy is based on identifying compelling and attractive opportunities where the Advisor believes that the return profile sufficiently compensates for the risk of owning a position. The Advisor focuses on identifying relative value opportunities and discrepancies between observable market prices and the Advisor's own estimates of fundamental value across various maturities, sectors and issuers.
The investment process combines both a top-down and bottom-up dynamic approach to exploit diversified sources of alpha (that is, potential sources of return in excess of a base market rate). The Advisor makes active decisions related to top-down factors, including duration, yield curve, and sector positioning. After defining these parameters, portfolio managers and credit research analysts work in close collaboration to develop investment themes for industry overweights and underweights as well as to determine the portions of the credit curve that are most attractive. The team then works to select securities to build optimal portfolios using bottom-up research and analysis.
The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.
|Period
|UTBPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|15.19%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|1.43%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|15.14%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|16.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|76.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|UTBPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|13.18%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|49.49%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|48.38%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|8.50%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|90.98%
|Period
|UTBPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|15.47%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|1.05%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|14.82%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|18.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|72.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|UTBPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|13.28%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|49.39%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|48.38%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|8.61%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|92.27%
|UTBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTBPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.8 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|96.49%
|Number of Holdings
|291
|1
|17234
|77.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.13 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|95.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.48%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|61.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTBPX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.92%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|78.84%
|Cash
|8.53%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|18.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.55%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|78.57%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|58.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|61.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|44.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTBPX % Rank
|Securitized
|48.42%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|14.57%
|Corporate
|27.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.67%
|Government
|13.90%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|76.57%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.52%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|26.76%
|Municipal
|1.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.95%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|33.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTBPX % Rank
|US
|83.68%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|66.29%
|Non US
|7.24%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|60.67%
|UTBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|9.38%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|88.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|37.79%
|UTBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UTBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UTBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|169.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|60.34%
|UTBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTBPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.43%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|17.03%
|UTBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UTBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTBPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.15%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|23.33%
|UTBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2012
9.9
9.9%
Craig G. Ellinger is Head of Fixed Income, North America and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Ellinger has been an investment professional with UBS Asset Management since 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2012
9.9
9.9%
Scott E. Dolan is Head of US Multi-Sector Fixed Income and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Prior to joining UBS Asset Management in 2008, Mr. Dolan was a managing director and head of securitized assets for Citigroup Alternative Investments. Prior to joining Citigroup, Mr. Dolan was a managing director and head of mortgages and structured assets for Bear Stearns Asset Management and a senior mortgage trader at the Clinton Group. Mr. Dolan also worked at Deutsche Asset Management as a managing director and co-head of the Rates Group responsible for strategy, security selection and trading for MBS, ABS, agencies and treasuries. Mr. Dolan started his career at Scudder, Stevens and Clark, where he managed total return fixed income mutual funds and institutional portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2018
4.12
4.1%
Branimir Petranovic is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the US Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team and an Executive Director at UBS Asset Management. Prior to joining UBS Asset Management, Mr. Petranovic managed fund of hedge fund portfolios at HFR Asset Management, prior to which he worked in the fixed income divisions at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Scotia Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2018
4.12
4.1%
Jeffrey Haleen is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the US Multi-Sector Fixed Income team and an Executive Director at UBS Asset Management. Prior to joining UBS Asset Management, Mr. Haleen was a trader for Deutsche Bank's London-based principal finance subsidiary, Winchester Capital, prior to which he was Head of Asset-Backed Securities Credit at Deerfield Capital Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
