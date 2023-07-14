The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies expected to benefit from the development and use of scientific and technological advances and improvements. This 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund employs a multi-manager structure with the underlying managers implementing fundamentally driven security selection investment processes that focus on companies exhibiting high levels of growth primarily in the Information Technology and Healthcare sectors. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets.