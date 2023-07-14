Home
Trending ETFs

USAA Science & Technology Fund

mutual fund
USSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.1 -0.11 -0.5%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (USSCX) Primary Adv (USTCX)
USSCX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Science & Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.1 -0.11 -0.5%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (USSCX) Primary Adv (USTCX)
USSCX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Science & Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.1 -0.11 -0.5%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (USSCX) Primary Adv (USTCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Science & Technology Fund

USSCX | Fund

$22.10

$1.11 B

0.00%

0.99%

USSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Science & Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USAA
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ann Gallo

USSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.4% -29.2% 72.6% 74.25%
1 Yr 18.6% -40.8% 65.2% 57.08%
3 Yr -8.0%* -40.5% 27.8% 79.46%
5 Yr -5.9%* -30.6% 25.2% 85.71%
10 Yr 2.3%* -15.1% 24.7% 63.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.8% -73.9% 35.7% 60.44%
2021 -8.6% -25.6% 45.1% 88.84%
2020 15.0% 1.8% 60.0% 31.60%
2019 1.8% -15.0% 13.7% 97.04%
2018 -3.8% -12.8% 31.5% 69.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.4% -54.1% 72.3% 57.51%
1 Yr 18.6% -62.3% 65.2% 39.74%
3 Yr -8.0%* -40.5% 36.7% 80.84%
5 Yr -5.9%* -30.6% 29.2% 87.05%
10 Yr 2.3%* -15.1% 25.4% 87.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.8% -73.9% 35.7% 60.44%
2021 -8.6% -25.6% 45.1% 88.84%
2020 15.0% 1.8% 60.0% 31.60%
2019 1.8% -15.0% 13.7% 97.04%
2018 -3.8% -12.8% 31.5% 77.42%

NAV & Total Return History

USSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USSCX Category Low Category High USSCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.11 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 41.88%
Number of Holdings 244 10 397 3.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 447 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 47.03%
Weighting of Top 10 31.88% 7.6% 100.0% 88.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.91%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.65%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 2.82%
  4. Marvell Technology Inc 2.44%
  5. RingCentral Inc Class A 2.40%
  6. Wix.com Ltd 2.20%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.18%
  8. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 2.09%
  9. ServiceNow Inc 2.06%
  10. DocuSign Inc 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USSCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 68.59% 100.53% 8.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 66.53%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 68.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 65.25%
Cash 		0.00% -0.53% 15.91% 90.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 64.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USSCX % Rank
Technology 		55.56% 2.80% 100.00% 83.47%
Healthcare 		19.55% 0.00% 25.57% 2.54%
Communication Services 		10.00% 0.00% 97.05% 47.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.14% 0.00% 32.97% 37.29%
Financial Services 		3.84% 0.00% 38.36% 51.27%
Industrials 		1.49% 0.00% 38.68% 48.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.87% 0.00% 5.64% 6.78%
Basic Materials 		0.54% 0.00% 2.38% 5.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 63.56%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 71.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 63.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USSCX % Rank
US 		92.34% 19.45% 100.53% 27.12%
Non US 		7.66% 0.00% 80.40% 62.29%

USSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.08% 3.60% 48.05%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 57.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.50% 57.41%

Sales Fees

USSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.69% 281.00% 55.43%

USSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USSCX Category Low Category High USSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 70.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USSCX Category Low Category High USSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -2.30% 2.08% 70.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ann Gallo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2003

18.76

18.8%

Ann C. Gallo, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined as an investment professional in 1998. Prior to that, Ann was a health care analyst with BT Alex. Brown (1995 — 1998). She was an investment banker and a health care analyst at Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis (1992 — 1995). Previously, she was a financial analyst with Citibank N.A. (1991 — 1992) and an accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (1987 — 1989). Ann received her MS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her BS in accounting from Boston College.

Brian Barbetta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Brian Barbetta, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined the firm as an investment professional in 2012. Mr. Barbetta has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the technology portion of the Fund since December 2017.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Christopher Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Stephen Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Stephen J. Bishop is a co-portfolio manager and analyst on the RS Growth Team. Mr. Bishop has been with Victory Capital since 2016, when Victory Capital acquired RS Investments. Mr. Bishop has been a co-portfolio manager on the RS Growth Team since 2007. He joined RS Investment Management Co. LLC in 1996 as a research analyst primarily covering the technology sector, which remains his area of focus today. Prior to joining RS, he worked as an analyst in the corporate finance department of Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc., for two years. Steve holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Jeffrey Wantman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Eunhak Bae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Bruce Glazer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

As a global industry analyst in Global Industry Research, Bruce conducts fundamental research on the computer and business service sectors. His specific areas of analysis include data center outsourcing, transaction/information processing, information technology professional services, and temporary staffing. Education M.B.A.,University of Pennsylvania Experience Joined Wellington Management Company in 1997 Began career in 1990

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

