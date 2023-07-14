Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
USQIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.63 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (USQIX) Primary Other (USQSX)
USQIX (Mutual Fund)

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.63 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (USQIX) Primary Other (USQSX)
USQIX (Mutual Fund)

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.63 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (USQIX) Primary Other (USQSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

USQIX | Fund

$26.63

-

4.13%

$1.10

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

-7.4%

1 yr return

-13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

77.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.13%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

USQIX | Fund

$26.63

-

4.13%

$1.10

1.31%

USQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USQ Core Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Union Square Capital Partners
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    6801464
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Miller

Fund Description

USQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -10.9% 328.6% 98.92%
1 Yr -13.6% -35.3% 246.7% 81.65%
3 Yr 2.3%* -14.0% 46.9% 45.80%
5 Yr 0.9%* -14.6% 23.4% 28.93%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.6% -51.3% 81.2% 3.62%
2021 7.1% -3.9% 24.3% 88.93%
2020 -1.3% -14.7% 10.5% 13.44%
2019 0.0% -0.2% 9.4% 98.77%
2018 0.4% -7.1% 0.8% 0.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -22.8% 328.6% 90.61%
1 Yr -13.6% -35.3% 246.7% 81.65%
3 Yr 2.3%* -14.0% 46.9% 44.83%
5 Yr 0.9%* -14.6% 23.4% 29.66%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.6% -51.3% 81.2% 3.62%
2021 7.1% -3.9% 24.3% 88.93%
2020 -1.3% -14.7% 10.5% 13.44%
2019 0.0% -0.2% 9.4% 98.77%
2018 0.4% -6.8% 0.8% 2.61%

NAV & Total Return History

USQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USQIX Category Low Category High USQIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.85 M 78.4 B N/A
Number of Holdings 24 20 642 97.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 147 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 61.92%
Weighting of Top 10 77.73% 15.9% 99.8% 3.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 24.96%
  2. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  3. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  4. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  5. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  6. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  7. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  8. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  9. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%
  10. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Lp 13.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USQIX % Rank
Stocks 		75.79% 0.01% 106.94% 86.83%
Cash 		19.87% -98.06% 25.84% 1.42%
Other 		4.34% -1.70% 94.17% 9.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 48.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 39.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 46.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USQIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 44.87%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 8.01%
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% 65.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 47.12%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 43.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 49.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 42.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 46.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 42.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 66.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 44.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USQIX % Rank
US 		75.79% 0.01% 101.17% 84.34%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 63.35%

USQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.07% 26.04% 44.96%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 32.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

USQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

USQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.13% 0.11% 380.00% 1.15%

USQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USQIX Category Low Category High USQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.13% 0.00% 12.22% 15.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USQIX Category Low Category High USQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -1.14% 6.05% 99.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2017

4.68

4.7%

Mr. Miller serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser, a position he has held since inception of the Adviser. Previously, Mr. Miller was Head of Manager Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group where he was responsible for the oversight and implementation of the Quantitative Research, Qualitative Review, Risk Analysis, and Monitoring process for the Nationwide Funds. Mr. Miller's responsibilities included the selection, monitoring, and de-selection of the investment managers utilized across multiple platforms. Prior to leading the Manager Strategies team, Mr. Miller was an Associate Vice President, Product Management and Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group. In that role, he was responsible for the day to day management of the Product Management team, which oversees products that support Nationwide Financial's retirement, annuity, life insurance and retail mutual fund businesses. Prior to joining Nationwide, Mr. Miller was a financial analyst at The Vanguard Group Inc. and a product manager at Delaware Investments. Prior to Delaware Investments, Mr. Miller was a Consultant, Product Management and Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group. Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from the Pennsylvania State University, and an MBA from West Chester University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation (CFA).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×